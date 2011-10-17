(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 17, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A+' issue rating to the proposed issue of renminbi-denominated senior unsecured notes by CNPC Golden Autumn Ltd. CNPC Finance (HK) Ltd. (CPFHK; A+/Stable/--, cnAAA) will unconditionally and irrevocably guarantee the notes. At the same time, we also assigned our 'cnAAA' Great China credit scale rating to the proposed notes. The issuer will advance the proceeds from the proposed issue to a CNPC subsidiary outside of China for general corporate purposes.

CPFHK is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Petroleum Finance Ltd. (CPF), which is in turn 51% owned by China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC; AA-/Stable/--, cnAAA) and 49% by PetroChina Co. Ltd. (86.3% owned by CNPC). We view CPF as highly integrated with CNPC and treat it as a single economic entity.

The rating on CPFHK is one notch lower than that on CNPC because we consider CPFHK to be a strategically important subsidiary of CNPC but not a core part of the group. CPFHK has a short track record of providing treasury and finance-related services to CNPC and its subsidiaries. CNPC set up CPFHK in 2008 to support increased exploration and production outside China. Its current scale is small and all its operations are offshore. The "keepwell deeds" (or support agreements) between CNPC and CPFHK, and CPF and CPFHK, demonstrate the parent's strong commitment to CPFHK. But we don't view these agreements as the same as a guarantee that would equalize the ratings on CPFHK with CNPC.

CNPC's financial results in the first half of 2011 were broadly in line with our expectation. Its rolling 12-month ratio of funds from operations to total debt was 63.2% and the ratio of debt to EBITDA was 1.5x. The company's refining segment made an operating loss due to government controls over refined product prices. Higher operating profits from upstream segments, due to higher realized crude oil prices, tempered the loss. CNPC recorded negative free operating cash flow of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 33.6 billion in the first half of 2011. We expect this trend to continue as the company is still expanding, with sizable capital expenditure budgeted for the next few years.

In our view, new regulations will likely have a slightly negative impact on CNPC's earnings and cash flow. The Chinese government will extend its resource tax on domestic sales of crude oil and natural gas to the entire country, effective Nov. 1, 2011. Under these regulations, sales of crude and natural gas across the country will be taxed at between 5% and 10% of their sales value. The government introduced a resource tax on oil and gas at a rate of 5% in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on June 1, 2010, and extended it to 11 other provinces in December last year.

