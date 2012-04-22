(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) April 23, 2012--The impending
implementation of Australia's carbon-abatement scheme turns the
focus on gas as the fuel to smooth Australia's transition away
from coal-fired generation. However, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services believes the prospects of gas filling the capacity gap
as coal use reduces are not so straightforward, in a report
published today.
The report titled, "Can Gas Smooth Australia's Transition
From Coal Or Will Renewables Leap Ahead?", is available on
Global Credit Portal, at www.globalcreditportal.com. Members of
the media may obtain a copy from Richard Noonan, at 613 9631
2152, or richard_noonan@standardandpoors.com.
GAS PRICE UNCERTAINTY AND CARBON PRICE VOLATILITY FUEL
DOUBTS Potentially higher gas prices could blunt the fuel's
competitiveness to displace coal for base-load generation.
Australia is set to become one of the largest liquefied natural
gas (LNG) exporters globally as a series of LNG projects come on
line in the next three to five years or so. However, the oil
price-linked nature of many of the export gas supply contracts
could hike domestic gas prices steeply. Further fueling the
uncertainty is the potential volatility of carbon prices once
the fixed-price period ends in 2015.
Still, if gas is to be a major transition fuel, material
investment in new gas base-load plants is needed in the next
decade. The government has set a wider emissions reduction
target of 80% by 2050. As such plants constructed after 2020
risk having an economic life well short of the normal 40-50
years of operating life. We believe the window for capital
investments in gas base-load power is therefore quite narrow.
The economics of gas as a replacement fuel will depend on
fuel costs, carbon price given the relative carbon intensities,
plant capital costs, and expected useful lives. The uncertainty
surrounding the medium-to-long-term carbon price, noting the
volatility in Europe, also casts doubt on any material
replacement of coal with gas.
LACK OF PLAYERS TO INVEST IN NEW GENERATION
Limiting the prospects of investments is what we consider to
be a relatively small pool of potential investors. We view the
big three integrated energy companies-- Origin Energy Ltd.
(BBB+/Stable/A-2), AGL Energy Ltd. (BBB/Watch Neg/--), and
TRUenergy Pty Ltd. (BBB/Stable/--)--to be best placed to either
invest directly or sponsor investment in generation through
offtake contracts. These companies now control about 80% of the
retail market after New South Wales' privatization in 2011. As
these companies seek greater vertical integration to manage
their retail load exposure, we see them playing a role in
consolidating the country's generation sector. AGL's conditional
announcement to acquire the Loy Yang A power station is in our
view consistent with this trend.
RENEWABLES COULD BYPASS GAS
We expect the government's requirement that 20% of
electricity be sourced from renewables by 2020 to spark a build
out of wind farms, in particular by the end of the decade. Given
the current flat base-load demand in the National Electricity
Market (NEM), the addition of so much capacity with negligible
operating costs could also effectively crowd out base-load gas
generation. This scenario could help extend the longevity of
existing base-load coal plants, particularly the brown coal
plants Loy Yang A and B.
However, the small number of renewable projects in the
pipeline means we consider achieving the target of 20% renewable
generation by 2020 to be a tall order. As such, we would not be
surprised if the target date was extended at some point simply
because of the magnitude of the construction task. Finally, the
transition to the long-term carbon-abatement target with a
robust security of supply will hinge on renewable technologies
leaping ahead.