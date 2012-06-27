(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) June 27, 2012 -- The cash flows and financial performances of Asia-Pacific coal producers are likely to weaken over the next 12 months, compared with the bumper years of 2010 and 2011.

But Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes its ratings on coal producers in Asia-Pacific can withstand the currently weak operating conditions because of the generally low-cost position of these companies.

That's according to a peer comparison report, titled "Weakening Coal Prices, Elevated Costs, And Still High Spending Are The Top Threats To Rated Asia-Pacific Coal Producers," that Standard & Poor's published recently.

"Low production costs and mines that are located close to the end-markets are common characteristics of the six coal producers that we rate in the region. We believe these factors are real strengths for the sector, in the context of falling prices," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Xavier Jean.

"Our negative rating actions in the coal sector since the beginning of the year reflected firm-specific refinancing risk or high leverage rather than the recent slump of coal prices. Still, we have a negative outlook on the steel sector in China, and a prolonged weakness in the sector will ultimately take its toll on coking coal prices," Mr. Jean added.

The report notes that the rated companies' ability to limit cost increases in the context of weakening prices and execute their capital plans with discipline will be critical to rating trends in 2012. Volume growth could mitigate compressed margins, but it will require large capital spending, straining free operating cash flows further. All six coal companies that Standard & Poor's rates in Asia-Pacific have stand-alone credit profiles that range from 'b+' to 'bb+'.

This captures high industry risk with volatile commodity prices, mineral concentration, and companies' generally aggressive capital expansion plans.

In the report, Standard & Poor's compares the business and financial risk profiles of Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. Ltd. (BBB-/Stable/--; cnA-), PT Bumi Resources Tbk. (BB/Negative/--; axBB+/--), PT Berau Coal Energy (BB-/Positive/--), Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corp. Ltd. (BB-/Negative/--), Hidili Industry International Development Ltd. (B+/Watch Negative/--; cnBB/Watch Negative), and Mongolian Mining Corp. (B+/Stable/--).