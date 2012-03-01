(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Standard & Poor's has conducted a review of the
Short-Term Note Program and Euro Commercial Paper Program by
Colonial First State Investments Ltd. in its capacity as
responsible entity for Colonial First State Wholesale Geared
Share Fund.
-- We affirmed the 'A-1 (sf)' ratings on the asset-backed
commercial paper issued under both programs.
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) March 1, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A-1 (sf)' ratings on
the asset-backed commercialpaper (ABCP) issued by Colonial First
State Investments Ltd. The ABCP was issued by Colonial First
State Investments Ltd. under the Short-Term Note Program and
Euro Commercial Paper Program in its capacity asresponsible
entity for the Colonial First State Wholesale Geared Share Fund.
The Short-Term Note Program consists of short-term notes and
extendible short-term notes.
The ABCP notes rely on a number of means for repayment,
including refinancing, liquidation of the fund's assets, and
drawing on available liquidity. The ratings reflect our opinion
that if the fund's assets were required to be liquidated to
repay the ABCP, the asset could withstand our 'A-1 (sf)' stress
assumptions and still meet the repayment obligations of the ABCP
notes, which rank pari passu to other unsecured creditors of the
fund. The rating only applies to the ABCP and does not comment
on the overall credit quality or performance of the fund or any
other financial indebtedness of the fund.
We believe the fund's assets could withstand at least 125%
of the ASX stock market correction experienced in October 1987
and still meet its liabilities. A number of factors have
contributed to our analytical outcome, of which the key ones
are:
-- The fund's constitution, investment guidelines,
compliance procedures, and risk-control parameters, which
require proactive management of the fund's assets and
liabilities.
-- The fund management's demonstrated discipline and track
record of adhering to the guidelines and procedures in its 15
years of history, particularly the proactive management of the
fund's overall gearing to the lower gearing ratio determined by
an income-cover test or an internal target of 55%, with a usual
tolerance of 5%, on a daily basis.
-- The fund's asset portfolio consists mostly of highly
liquid stocks listed in the S&P/ASX 100, of which close to 85%
are stocks listed in the S&P/ASX 50. The portfolio is required
to be diversified by industry and stock, with the remaining
assets held as cash for liquidity management.
-- The fund's debt funding, which all ranks pari passu, has
the flexibility to be repaid at short notice, either through
direct repayment or via secondary market repurchases of
outstanding ABCP notes. This enables a responsive deleveraging
by the fund in response to stock market movements to maintain
the targeted gearing ratio.
The ABCP benefits from a committed liquidity support of a
minimum of 50% of ABCP notes outstanding (excluding extendible
short-term notes) for redemption at maturity, provided by
financial institutions with a short-term rating of at least 'A-1
(sf).' This is different to traditional 100% liquidity supported
ABCP due to the liquid nature of the underlying assets.
A unique feature of the ABCP by this fund is that it is
unsecured. Instead, the transaction documents include negative
pledges that prohibit the issuer from creating security interest
(other than a permitted encumbrance) that would rank ahead of
the ABCP. In the event of the fund's liquidation, its assets
must be used to discharge any indebtedness before net proceeds
are distributed to unit holders. The ABCP noteholders and other
senior creditors all rank pari passu.
Being an open fund, a redemption run could occur,
potentially eroding the fund's "capital" position. In ordinary
market conditions, we believe the dynamic management of the
fund's gearing ratio should mitigate the risk. In the case of a
major market correction, the risk would be mitigated by the
fund's debt profile, which allows for a responsive deleveraging
before applying any funds towards unit holder redemptions.
Furthermore, unit holder redemptions must be suspended if the
fund's gearing exceeds 75% for one business day.
Standard & Poor's has published a request for comment for
rating market value securities (see "Request for Comment:
Methodology And Assumptions For Market Value Securities," Aug.
31, 2010). Given the structural features and dynamic gearing
management of the transaction, our analysis extends beyond the
request for comment and applies the principles of assigning
ratings to structured finance securities (see "Principles of
Credit Ratings," Feb. 16, 2011).
