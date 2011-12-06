(The following was released by the rating agency)
SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 6, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services corrected its rating to 'AA' from 'BBB'
on the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority's Class II
single-family mortgage bonds series 2005B-3. The outlook is
stable.
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at
www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating
action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in
the left column.