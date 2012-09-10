OVERVIEW
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 10, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings
to COMM 2012-LTRT's $259.0 million commercial mortgage
pass-through certificates (see list).
The issuance is a commercial mortgage-backed securities
transaction backed by two commercial mortgage loans totaling
$259.0 million secured by two regional shopping malls: Westroads
Mall (first mortgage balance: $140.7 million; mezzanine debt
balance: $16.3 million; fee interest) and Oaks Mall (first
mortgage balance: $118.3 million; mezzanine debt balance: $20.7
million; fee interest). Westroads Mall is located in Omaha,
Neb., with total mall square footage of 1.07 million, 540,304
sq. ft. of which serves as loan collateral. Oaks Mall is located
in Gainesville, Fla., with total mall square footage of 906,349,
581,849 sq. ft. of which serves as loan collateral.
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Sept.
10, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of
final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.
The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the collateral's
historical and projected performance, the sponsor's and
manager's experience, the trustee-provided liquidity, the loans'
terms, and the transaction's structure. Standard & Poor's
determined that the loans have a beginning loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio of 66.2% and an ending LTV ratio of 53.6% based on
Standard & Poor's values.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in
this credit rating report is available at "".
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
COMM 2012-LTRT
Class Rating Amount ($)
A-1 AAA (sf) 49,141,000
A-2 AAA (sf) 130,859,000
X-A AAA (sf) 180,000,000*
X-B NR 79,000,000*
B AA (sf) 28,423,000
C A (sf) 25,303,000
D A- (sf) 13,488,000
E BBB (sf) 11,786,000
R NR N/A
LR NR N/A
*Notional balance. NR--Not rated. N/A--Not applicable.