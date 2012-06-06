BRIEF-CSX responds to Mantle Ridge
* CSX Corp - "board will carefully review letter sent to us this evening by Mantle Ridge and continue to act in best interests of all CSX shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 7 Moody's Investors Service announced today that it has downgraded the ratings of structured finance securities directly exposed to the declining credit quality of Commerzbank, which Moody's downgraded on June 6, 2012 to A3 from A2.
* CSX Corp - "board will carefully review letter sent to us this evening by Mantle Ridge and continue to act in best interests of all CSX shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 revenue view C$109.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* An interim distribution of 8.75 cents per abacus stapled security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: