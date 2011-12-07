(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/LONDON/SINGAPORE, December 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
says its liquidity analysis for corporates under a stressed
scenario includes committed bank facilities but usually excludes
uncommitted bank facilities. This comment follows recent
meetings with investors in Hong Kong and Singapore who
frequently ask how Fitch treats committed versus uncommitted
bank lines when it comes to calculating liquidity.
"Fitch's view is that the willingness of a bank to allow
drawdown or extend further uncommitted credit to a corporate is
likely to decline significantly if the corporate is experiencing
financial stress," says John Hatton, Regional Credit Officer in
Fitch's Corporates team.
Fitch assumes that committed bank lines will be available
for drawdown even during a period of financial stress, since the
bank has made a contractual commitment to lend. Where there are
attached terms and conditions which may restrict drawdown
(financial and non-financial covenants), these are closely
monitored to determine whether or not the committed line will in
fact be available under the stressed scenario.
Where companies rely on uncommitted bank funding, but past
history has proven that these bank lines are regularly renewed,
Fitch will include some or most of the benefit of this potential
funding in the company's liquidity profile under its base case
scenario, but little or no benefit under its financial stress
case scenarios. Under such base case scenarios, companies
reliant on short-term funding often also hold higher levels of
cash compared to peers with longer-term funding profiles. This
is to provide liquidity enhancement in case uncommitted
facilities are temporarily unavailable. However, Fitch may start
to restrict any available credit from uncommitted facilities
under a base case scenario, when the 'normalised' cash balance
level in its liquidity calculation starts to decline from that
seen historically. Whilst the overall level of liquidity may
appear unchanged, if cash is being substituted by uncommitted
facilities then the agency would view this negatively.
Companies frequently ask Fitch the question "if we have
multiple uncommitted bank lines available, which are
considerably in excess of our requirements, why does Fitch not
regard that as evidence of exceptional liquidity?" Fitch does
not consider this evidence in itself to be indicative of
liquidity as often a banks' willingness to put in place
uncommitted lines of credit for a particular business can be
driven by market cycles and non-credit related motivations. For
example, such things as internal facility signing targets and
sector exposure targets may be driving factors. Consequently,
Fitch places more reliance on internal cash generation and the
resources of a company, rather than market competition to lend
to a company.
Following its Q411 survey of corporate treasurers, Fitch
plans to release its annual Liquidity Study for EMEA and Asia
Pacific Corporates by mid-January 2012.