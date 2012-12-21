(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Commonwealth Bank of Australia's (CBA, 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+')
residential mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable
Outlook.
The rating is based on CBA's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high) and an
asset percentage (AP) of 85.0%, which is the below Fitch's
breakeven AP of 85.5%.
In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds rating, the
'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the issuer's
Long-Term IDR is downgraded by two or more notches; if the D-Cap
falls by more than one category; or if the programme's AP rises
above 85.5%.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'AA-', Outlook Stable
Mortgage covered bond rating: 'AAA', Outlook Stable
D-Cap: 2 (high)
Asset segregation: very low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: high
Cover pool-specific alternative management: low
Systemic alternative management: moderate
Privileged derivatives: moderate
The driver of the D-Cap is the high risk assessment for
liquidity gap and systemic risk. This is principally driven by
programme documentation which provides, in certain
circumstances, for a six-month period prior to a scheduled
covered bond maturity for cover pool asset sales, while Fitch
has assessed the time required to sell cover pool assets in
Australia at 12 months.
The system-based alternative management and privileged
derivatives components are assessed as moderate from a
discontinuity point of view. Cover pool-specific alternative
management is assessed as low and asset segregation as very low
risk in terms of discontinuity, in line with all Australian
programmes. The breakeven AP of 85.5% supports a 'AA' rating on
a probability of default (PD) basis. The D-Cap of 2, when
combined with the institution's IDR and recovery uplift,
supports a 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds.
As of 30 November 2012, the cover pool consisted of 78,691
loans secured by first-ranking mortgages of Australian
residential properties with a total outstanding balance of
AUD18.5bn. The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation
loans, which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio
of 59.7%, and a weighted average seasoning of 40.5 months.
Floating-rate loans comprise 89.4% of the cover pool. In an
'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average
frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 7%, and a
weighted average recovery rate of 39%. The cover pool is
geographically distributed across Australia's states, with the
largest concentrations being in New South Wales (38%) and
Victoria (36%). The agency's mortgage default analysis is based
on its Australian residential mortgage criteria.
The outstanding covered bonds, totalling AUD13.1bn, are
guaranteed by Perpetual Corporate Trust as trustee of the CBA
Covered Bond Trust.
The Fitch breakeven AP in line with the covered bond rating
will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover
assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change
over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore, it
cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.