TUI sells Travelopia to KKR in $407 mln deal
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
Aug 8 Moody's Investors Service has today assigned a definitive long-term rating of Aaa to the Series 18 covered bonds issued under the US$30 billion covered bond programme of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia ("CBA" or the "Issuer") (Aa2/Prime-1/B-).
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
BERLIN, Feb 13 German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen has decided to buy six MKS-180 multi-role warships instead of putting off a decision on two of those ships until 2030, her spokesman said on Monday.