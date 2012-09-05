(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Commonwealth Bank of Australia's (CBA, 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') Series 19 GBP750m September 2026 mortgage covered bonds (ISIN XS0822509138) a 'AAA' rating. The bonds are guaranteed by Perpetual Corporate Trust as trustee of the CBA Covered Bond Trust. Under CBA's covered bond programme, bonds can be issued periodically up to the programme limit of USD30bn, secured on a dynamic pool of first-ranking Australian residential mortgage loans.

The ratings are based on CBA's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'AA-' and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 29.9%, the combination of which enables the covered bonds to reach a 'AA+' rating on a probability of default basis (PD) and a rating of 'AAA' after factoring in a rating uplift from cover pool recoveries which have been modelled on a 'AAA' rating scenario. The bonds' contractual asset percentage (AP) of 82.1%, equivalent to a minimum overcollateralisation of 21.8%, is equal to the AP supporting the 'AAA' rating. The level of AP supporting the rating will be affected, among other things, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time even in the absence of new issuance, and it cannot be assumed that it will remain stable over time.

Fitch's D-Factor measures the likelihood of the interruption of payments on the covered bonds at the time of a default by their issuer, on a scale between 0% and 100%, with 0% reflecting perfect continuity and 100% equivalent to a simultaneous default of the issuer and its covered bonds.

The D-Factor of 29.9% reflects the strength of the asset segregation through a bankruptcy remote SPV, which acts as guarantor of the covered bonds. It also reflects the mitigant to liquidity gap risk in the form of a pre-maturity test, triggering the cash collateralisation of payments due over the next 12 months upon a downgrade of the issuer below 'F1+', or for future soft bullet issues, a 12-month maturity extension and a cash reserve covering three months of payments due on the covered bonds. It further factors in the provision for the guarantor to take decisions after issuer default, aided by the adequate quality of the issuer's IT systems; and the oversight of the issuer under covered bond legislation recently enacted in Australia. All else being equal, the rating of CBA's mortgage covered bonds could still be maintained at 'AAA' if the issuer is rated at least 'A'.

As of 31 July 2012, the cover pool consisted of 80,912 loans secured by first-ranking mortgages of Australian residential properties with a total outstanding balance of AUD19.6bn. The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation loans which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio of 60.3%, and a weighted average seasoning of 37 months. Floating-rate loans comprise 87% of the cover pool. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 10%, and a weighted average recovery rate of 60.9%. The cover pool is geographically distributed across Australia's states, with the largest concentrations being in New South Wales (38%) and Victoria (36%). The agency's mortgage default analysis is based on its Australian residential mortgage criteria.

Fitch has formed assumptions about the default probability and losses of the cover pools under a 'AAA' stress scenario, and tested maturity mismatches between the cover pools and possible covered bond issuance in a wind-down scenario under the management of a third party.