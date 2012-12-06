Overview
-- An Ohio district court has ruled that a type of single
payment installment loan, which Community Choice Financial
(CCFI) commonly offers, does not comply with the Ohio Mortgage
Loan Act.
-- We are revising our outlook on CCFI to negative from
positive and affirming the 'B-' issuer credit rating.
-- Our negative outlook reflects our belief that this ruling
opens the possibility that CCFI and other payday lenders will
eventually be unable to offer this type of loan in Ohio.
Rating Action
On Dec. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised
its rating outlook on Community Choice Financial Inc. (CCFI) to
negative from positive and affirmed the 'B-' long-term issuer
credit rating.
Rationale
The outlook revision follows a ruling this week from judges
in Ohio's Ninth Judicial District that a single payment
installment loan offered by CCFI's competitor did not comply
with the Ohio Mortgage Loan Act (OMLA). That competitor, CCFI,
and other lenders in Ohio have been making loans under that act
since 2008 when the state passed a separate lending act to cap
the total amount and interest rate of single payment loans at
$500 and 28%, respectively. Lending under the Ohio Mortgage Act
effectively has allowed CCFI to circumvent those caps.
Our negative outlook reflects our view that this ruling
opens the possibility that CCFI and other payday lenders will
eventually be unable to offer single payment installment loans
in their current form in Ohio, where approximately 20% of the
company's stores are located. We are uncertain whether this case
will reach the Ohio Supreme Court or whether a similar case will
be heard in other district courts. However, it seems conceivable
that other district judges or the Ohio Supreme Court could agree
with the judges in the Ninth District.
Management has demonstrated an ability to navigate through
adverse legislative environments in Ohio in the past. However,
if the company is precluded from operating under the OMLA, we
believe its profitability and cash flow could decline
significantly.
We note, however, that CCFI's diversification and expansion
strategy partially limits significant downside risks to the
rating. During the past few years, CCFI's management team has
successfully acquired several companies--the acquisition of
California Check Cashing Stores (CCCS) in April 2011 was the
largest--and improved the store-level financial performance of
these companies by introducing its suite of products and
operating strategies. CCFI's introduction of new products, such
as title loans, installment loans, and prepaid cards, should
generate higher earnings and serve as a buffer if regulation
makes existing products unprofitable. Nevertheless, CCFI's
business is still substantially concentrated in two
states--California and Ohio--with more than 50% of stores
located in those states.
Outlook
The negative outlook takes into account the renewed
legislative and regulatory risks in Ohio, which we believe could
jeopardize the company's business. We could downgrade CCFI if it
loses its ability to operate under the OMLA and, as a result,
closes its stores in Ohio. We could revise the outlook to stable
if the outcome of the legal issues in Ohio is favorable for
CCFI. However, we believe that legislative and regulatory issues
will continue to constrain the ratings.
Related Criteria And Research
Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Community Choice Financial
Issuer Credit Rating B-/Negative/--
B-/Positive/--
Ratings Affirmed
Community Choice Financial
Senior Secured
Local Currency B-
Recovery Rating 4