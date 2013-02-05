(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of three tranches from two ConQuest RMBS transactions,
as detailed below. Both transactions are securitisations of
first-ranking Australian residential mortgages originated by My
State Financial Limited.
The rating actions are as listed below:
ConQuest 2010-1R Trust: (Conquest 2010-1R)
AUD100m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0010617) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
ConQuest 2010-2 Trust: (Conquest 2010-2)
AUD125.9m Class A3 (ISIN AU3FN0011201) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD10.8m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0011219) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
The affirmations and Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's view
that credit enhancement levels are sufficient to support the
notes' current ratings. The credit quality has remained largely
in line with that of the initial portfolio, with arrears
remaining low compared with Fitch's conforming Dinkum index.
As at end-November 2012, 30+ days arrears were low at 0.21%
and 0.14% for ConQuest 2010-1R and Conquest 2010-2 respectively,
compared with the Dinkum index of 1.36%. Since closing in May
2010 ConQuest 2010-1R has experienced four defaults, resulting
in one loss which was covered by lenders mortgage insurance,
with the remainder being covered by excess spread. ConQuest
2010-2 has not experienced any foreclosures or losses since
closing in Aug 2010.
Prepayments on both transactions have been strong since
closing, averaging between 25%-30%, and resulting in a build-up
of credit enhancement for the rated notes in ConQuest 2010-2.
The aggregated amount of the class AB and unrated Class B
notes in Conquest 2010-2 met the pro-rata trigger of 14% in
October 2012, according to transaction documentation. However,
notes continued to be redeemed on a sequential basis. Servicer
MyState has informed Fitch that noteholders have been advised of
this error and that it was corrected on the January 2013 payment
date.
Fitch will continue to monitor the impact of the recent
Australian natural disasters on these transactions.
All loans in the trusts are covered by mortgage insurance
provided by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd and
QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited ('AA-'/Stable).