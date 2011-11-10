(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 10, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today said that it had assigned its
'BB-' long-term issue rating to New Zealand based utility
Contact Energy Ltd.'s (Contact; BBB/Stable/A-2) NZ$150 million
(plus up to NZ$100 million of oversubscriptions) hybrid capital
securities issuance.
These securities are subordinated to all current and future
senior creditors of the group. Also, Standard & Poor's has
assigned the securities 'high' equity credit. This means that we
will treat them entirely as equity in our financial ratio
calculations. Contact has indicated that the proceeds will be
used for general corporate purposes including funding
flexibility as it pursues its growth ambitions.
Key features of the securities include a mandatory deferral
of interest for up to five years if the long-term corporate
credit rating on Contact falls to 'BB' or below. Other features
of the securities consist of: a maturity period of more than 30
years; a 0.25% interest step-up on Feb. 15, 2017 (the first
reset date) and an ability to call at the issuer's option on
this date and quarterly thereafter; and a limited number of
additional issuer call rights linked to the occurrence of
certain prescribed events such as a change of control.