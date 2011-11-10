(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 10, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it had assigned its 'BB-' long-term issue rating to New Zealand based utility Contact Energy Ltd.'s (Contact; BBB/Stable/A-2) NZ$150 million (plus up to NZ$100 million of oversubscriptions) hybrid capital securities issuance.

These securities are subordinated to all current and future senior creditors of the group. Also, Standard & Poor's has assigned the securities 'high' equity credit. This means that we will treat them entirely as equity in our financial ratio calculations. Contact has indicated that the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes including funding flexibility as it pursues its growth ambitions.

Key features of the securities include a mandatory deferral of interest for up to five years if the long-term corporate credit rating on Contact falls to 'BB' or below. Other features of the securities consist of: a maturity period of more than 30 years; a 0.25% interest step-up on Feb. 15, 2017 (the first reset date) and an ability to call at the issuer's option on this date and quarterly thereafter; and a limited number of additional issuer call rights linked to the occurrence of certain prescribed events such as a change of control.