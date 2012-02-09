(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, February 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed New Zealand's Contact Energy Limited's (Contact) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB' respectively. At the same time, the agency has affirmed Contact's Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR and commercial paper programme at 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable.

"Contact's 2011 financial performance reflects improvements in operational flexibility, increases in retail tariff and volume growth across the commercial and industrial segments. These improvements were achieved despite the adverse wet weather conditions" said Sajal Kishore, Director within the Fitch's Asia-Pacific Energy and Utilities team.

Fitch notes the investments in the Stratford gas-fired peaking plant and the Ahuroa gas storage facility have improved Contact's operational flexibility. Contact's 2011 financial performance has benefitted from lower gas offtake commitments of 40 petajoule (PJ) in 2011 as compared with 52PJ in 2010. The Ahuroa gas storage facility injected 5.8PJ in 2011.

"While Contact's balance sheet flexibility has improved following an equity issue in June 2011, future funding requirements will be determined by commitment to further generation capex," added Mr Kishore.

Fitch may downgrade Contact's ratings if forecast total net adjusted debt to operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and rental or lease expenditure (EBITDAR) is above 4x and forecast funds from operations (FFO) interest cover deteriorates below 4x, both on a sustained basis. The agency will treat a commitment to any significant debt-funded generation capex as a rating event. The company currently has meaningful headroom under its current ratings with leverage and interest coverage at 2.9x and 4.3x respectively for the financial year ended 30 June 2011. The agency may consider an upgrade of the ratings if forecast total net adjusted debt to operating EBITDAR is below 2x and forecast FFO interest cover is above 6x, both on a sustained basis; however, this is unlikely in the short- to medium-term.

Although Contact is 52.8%-owned by Australian energy company Origin Energy Ltd ('BBB+'/Stable), under Fitch's parent and subsidiary rating linkage methodology, the agency assesses their legal, strategic and operational links as insufficiently strong to warrant any uplift to Contact's ratings for parental support.

Contact's ratings are underpinned by its significant market position across its vertically integrated generation and retail businesses, its diversified portfolio of generation assets and customer base. It also reflects a strong liquidity position through undrawn but committed credit facilities in 2011 and continued access to capital markets. Contact placed a NZD200m retail hybrid issue in December 2011 in the New Zealand market.