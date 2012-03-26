(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Our ratings on Chile-based finance company Coopeuch
reflect its "moderate" business position, "very strong" capital
and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "below average" funding,
and "adequate" liquidity.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB/A-3' counterparty credit
ratings on Coopeuch.
-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that Coopeuch
will maintain its good market position in the Chilean
consumer-lending segment, healthy asset quality, and solid
capitalization.
Rating Action
On March 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its 'BBB/A-3' counterparty credit ratings on
Chile-based finance company Cooperativa del Personal de la
Universidad de Chile Ltda.-Coopeuch Ltda. The outlook remains
stable.
Rationale
After we implemented the new bank criteria on Coopeuch, the
ratings reflected its "moderate" business position, "very
strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "below
average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria
define them.
The 'bbb+' anchor draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA) methodology and our view of the economic and
industry risk in Chile, where the bank operates. The indicative
BICRA for Chile is group '3', according to our criteria. One of
the factors we base the BICRA group on is our evaluation of
economic risk. Chile has an open and somewhat narrow economy,
with relatively high dependence on commodity exports, and a
still low GDP per capita of around $12,500. However, its strong
fiscal performance and low inflation, large external assets, and
low public debt burden, as well as its healthy financial system,
relatively well-developed domestic capital market, and ongoing
access to the global financial markets, partly offset those
weaknesses. With regard to industry risk, Chile enjoys low
political and regulatory risk, which partly reflects its
adequate banking regulation. In addition, the country has a
highly competitive financial system that benefits from a good
funding profile, with an ample deposit base that finances about
85% to 90% of total loans, and a relatively low dependence on
external funding, which represents about 10% of the system's
total liabilities. Moreover, Chilean banks have ongoing access
to long-term funding in the domestic market, in
inflation-adjusted local currency, which allows them to finance
their residential mortgage segment, representing about 25% of
total loans and about 20% of GDP.
In our view, Coopeuch has a moderate business position based
on a high concentration of business lines and revenues. Consumer
lending with payroll deduction to public employees represents
81% of total loans, mortgages 17%, and microcredit 2%. We also
consider that the company has moderate business stability, as it
is subject to regulatory changes, which cause some volatility in
its portfolio. In 2011, the company was exposed to the
government's decrease in the maximum amount allowed to be
deducted from payroll, which was reduced from 25% to 15%,
causing collection problems for Coopeuch and the need to create
higher provisions. The reduction of the maximum voluntary
payroll deduction applicable for public sector employees--to a
15% cap--narrowed Coopeuch's growth opportunities in the public
sector and increased the bad-debt losses on part of the loans
that it originally granted assuming a payroll deduction greater
than 15%. Going forward, we expect Coopeuch's business position
to remain concentrated in payroll deduction consumer lending;
however, it is working hard to enlarge its customer base, toward
a multiproduct model with an increasing participation of loans
granted to the private sector without payroll deduction as a
collection mechanism.
We asses the capital and earnings of Coopeuch as very
strong, given its very strong forecasted risk-adjusted capital
(RAC) ratio of 35% for the next two years. Capital is of good
quality, comprising paid-in capital, reserves, and retained
earnings without any kind of hybrids. As a cooperative, Coopeuch
is obligated to separate 20% of its annual profit to increase
the legal reserve fund. We view Coopeuch's earnings capacity as
strong, and this is reflected in an earnings buffer of 7.22%. We
expect that Coopeuch will maintain very strong capitalization.
Our moderate risk position assessment of Coopeuch reflects
its high concentration in the public sector. This concentration
could cause wide swings in nonperforming assets, making losses
hard to predict because they are subject to changes in payroll
deduction regulations. These changes have pushed Coopeuch to
diversify its business strategy to one focused on public-sector
employees now moving into the private sector, from a model
focused primarily on consumer loans granted. Coopeuch will
likely increase its participation in other sectors, but we
expect this change will be gradual.
Coopeuch's asset quality is adequate, with nonperforming
loans to total loans of 0.4% as of Dec. 31, 2011. Nonetheless,
net charge-offs reached a relatively high 4.66% of average total
loans, reflecting the entity's exposure to government regulation
regarding maximum payroll deductions.
The firm's funding is below average, and its liquidity is
adequate, as its funding is less diversified than peers'. As a
cooperative, it has no access to the central bank's funding
mechanism. Coopeuch's funding base benefits from a stable core
deposit base through retail deposits called "libretas de ahorro"
(25%), time deposits (17%), and institutional deposits (15%). It
also has other funding sources, such as bank lines and bond
issuances. Although Coopeuch's liquid assets as of December 2011
were tight, representing only 5.3% of short-term deposits, it
doesn't face liquidity pressures, because it has a significant
proportion of short-term collections.
We don't assess any external support, from either the
government or the parent company.
Outlook
The outlook is stable, based on our expectation that
Coopeuch will maintain its good market position in the Chilean
consumer-lending segment, healthy asset quality, and solid
capitalization. An increase in its business risk as a result of
a shift in strategy toward more private-sector business, and
lower capitalization related to higher assumed risks, could lead
us to lower the ratings.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Cooperativa Del Personal de La Universidad de Chile
Ltda-Coopeuch Ltda
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-3