(The following was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Cosan S.A. has announced that it will acquire 60.1% of Brazil-based natural gas distributor Comgas for R$3.4 billion.

-- Cosan is still in the process of integrating its subsidiary, Raizen, a 50% owned joint venture with Shell International Petroleum, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell (AA/Stable/A-1+), and is ramping up its logistic operations at Rumo.

-- We are affirming our 'BB' corporate credit rating on the company. The outlook remains stable.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Cosan will use free cash flows from Comgas and dividends from its subsidiaries to gradually reduce debt. It also reflects our expectation that Cosan's business profile has improved with its recent acquisitions, even though we will only know the full effect once we evaluate the business and financial profiles of Cosan and Raizen separately.

Rating Action

On May 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' corporate credit and issue ratings on Cosan Ltd. and its Brazilian subsidiary, Cosan S.A. Industria e Comercio. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB' issue rating at the Cosan S.A. Industria e Comercio level. The outlook on the corporate credit rating remains stable. The 'BB' issue ratings on Cosan subsidiaries' bonds remain on CreditWatch positive. Because we believe that the joint venture could have a higher rating than that on Cosan, and we expect that the bonds of the subsidiaries we rate will become Raizen's debt, we will keep the issue ratings on CreditWatch with positive implications until we are able to assess the credit quality of the joint venture.

Rationale

The rating affirmation reflects our view that the recent acquisitions of Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo (Comgas; not rated) and America Latina Logistica S.A. (ALL) have improved Cosan's business profile and should enable the company to absorb a higher debt burden without affecting its creditworthiness. Cosan should benefit from the greater stability of Comgas' cash flow, with Brazilian real (R$) 510 million of cash flow and positive free cash flow in 2011. Additionally, we expect the company to benefit from the growth of the sugar and ethanol business at Raizen and from a larger logistics operation with ALL and Rumo.

Although leverage, which we measure by total adjusted debt (including leasing and refinancing taxes) to EBITDA, will peak at more than 4.5x with the acquisitions of Comgas and ALL, we believe Cosan will be able to reduce leverage to less than 4x in one to two years with debt payment and stronger internal cash flows. Additionally, Cosan has already negotiated adequate funding terms for the acquisitions, keeping a long-term debt maturity and "adequate" liquidity profiles (as our criteria define the term).

We consider Cosan's business profile as "fair," but we expect to reassess the business risk of Cosan and Raizen individually, considering Raizen on a stand-alone basis and Cosan's consolidation of its recent acquisitions. Although Cosan will have more limited access to the cash generated by its profitable sugar, ethanol, cogeneration, and fuel distribution from the subsidiary Raizen, it will ultimately benefit from the joint venture's stronger business risk profile. At the same time, Cosan has been able to diversify into more stable, cash-generative businesses such as logistic operations and, now, gas distribution with Comgas.

We assess Cosan's financial risk profile as "significant," reflecting our expectations of Cosan's stronger and more stable cash flows and long-term debt profile. We also view the company's track record of integrating acquisitions as a positive, although we assess the company's acquisitive growth strategy as very aggressive. Our assessment of Cosan considers the consolidation of 50% of Raizen's debt, the expected long-term loan to fund the Comgas acquisition, and leasing and refinancing taxes on Cosan and Raizen. Comgas will contribute to Cosan's results with about R$718 million in EBITDA and R$1.9 billion in debt as of December 2011.

Liquidity

We view liquidity on a consolidated basis as "adequate," but we will reassess both Cosan's and Raizen's liquidity profiles once Raizen's financials are available. We believe Cosan will have adequate funding to acquire Comgas, with long-term debt. We factor into our liquidity analysis the two installments that Shell will receive in the amount of U$540 million each in June 2012 and 2013 from the creation of the joint venture, which Cosan will consolidate 50%. Its current R$1.2 billion in cash, most of which we expect to stay at Cosan, expected dividends inflows from Raizen, and its internal cash generation are enough to cover Cosan's short-term maturities of R$725.7 million plus R$382 million at Comgas, considering a long-term loan to fund the Comgas acquisition. The association with Shell will improve both Cosan and Raizen's access to the credit and equity markets. This should benefit the companies' capital structures in the future. Considering the pro forma numbers with the debt to fund the recent acquisition, Cosan's cushion on its debt covenants will remain tighter, but still at about 17%, which will add cushion with Shell's R$540 million payment to Raizen in 2012.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Cosan will benefit from more stable cash flows from the gas distribution operation in Comgas and from the positive growth fundamentals for its sugar and ethanol business, which will improve cash dividends from Raizen. Although leverage likely will increase somewhat from what we expect for a 'BB' rating, we believe Cosan will reduce leverage to less than 4x in a short period (up to 18 months) and keep it at a sustainable level. We could raise the ratings if Cosan is able to deleverage faster, with higher internal cash generation leading to total debt to adjusted EBITDA of less than 3x in the coming years. We could also consider an upgrade if the company's business profile improves, bringing a consistently stable cash flow. On the other hand, we could take a negative rating action if the company fails to deleverage from the peak of 4.5x after the acquisition of Comgas. The consolidation of Comgas and the benefits from cash flow diversification should take one to two years, and further increases in leverage could lead us to lower the rating.