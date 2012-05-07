(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Cosan S.A. has announced that it will acquire 60.1% of
Brazil-based natural gas distributor Comgas for R$3.4 billion.
-- Cosan is still in the process of integrating its
subsidiary, Raizen, a 50% owned joint venture with Shell
International Petroleum, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell
(AA/Stable/A-1+), and is ramping up its logistic operations at
Rumo.
-- We are affirming our 'BB' corporate credit rating on the
company. The outlook remains stable.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Cosan
will use free cash flows from Comgas and dividends from its
subsidiaries to gradually reduce debt. It also reflects our
expectation that Cosan's business profile has improved with its
recent acquisitions, even though we will only know the full
effect once we evaluate the business and financial profiles of
Cosan and Raizen separately.
Rating Action
On May 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed
its 'BB' corporate credit and issue ratings on Cosan Ltd. and
its Brazilian subsidiary, Cosan S.A. Industria e Comercio. At
the same time, we affirmed the 'BB' issue rating at the Cosan
S.A. Industria e Comercio level. The outlook on the corporate
credit rating remains stable. The 'BB' issue ratings on Cosan
subsidiaries' bonds remain on CreditWatch positive. Because we
believe that the joint venture could have a higher rating than
that on Cosan, and we expect that the bonds of the subsidiaries
we rate will become Raizen's debt, we will keep the issue
ratings on CreditWatch with positive implications until we are
able to assess the credit quality of the joint venture.
Rationale
The rating affirmation reflects our view that the recent
acquisitions of Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo (Comgas; not
rated) and America Latina Logistica S.A. (ALL) have improved
Cosan's business profile and should enable the company to absorb
a higher debt burden without affecting its creditworthiness.
Cosan should benefit from the greater stability of Comgas' cash
flow, with Brazilian real (R$) 510 million of cash flow and
positive free cash flow in 2011. Additionally, we expect the
company to benefit from the growth of the sugar and ethanol
business at Raizen and from a larger logistics operation with
ALL and Rumo.
Although leverage, which we measure by total adjusted debt
(including leasing and refinancing taxes) to EBITDA, will peak
at more than 4.5x with the acquisitions of Comgas and ALL, we
believe Cosan will be able to reduce leverage to less than 4x in
one to two years with debt payment and stronger internal cash
flows. Additionally, Cosan has already negotiated adequate
funding terms for the acquisitions, keeping a long-term debt
maturity and "adequate" liquidity profiles (as our criteria
define the term).
We consider Cosan's business profile as "fair," but we
expect to reassess the business risk of Cosan and Raizen
individually, considering Raizen on a stand-alone basis and
Cosan's consolidation of its recent acquisitions. Although Cosan
will have more limited access to the cash generated by its
profitable sugar, ethanol, cogeneration, and fuel distribution
from the subsidiary Raizen, it will ultimately benefit from the
joint venture's stronger business risk profile. At the same
time, Cosan has been able to diversify into more stable,
cash-generative businesses such as logistic operations and, now,
gas distribution with Comgas.
We assess Cosan's financial risk profile as "significant,"
reflecting our expectations of Cosan's stronger and more stable
cash flows and long-term debt profile. We also view the
company's track record of integrating acquisitions as a
positive, although we assess the company's acquisitive growth
strategy as very aggressive. Our assessment of Cosan considers
the consolidation of 50% of Raizen's debt, the expected
long-term loan to fund the Comgas acquisition, and leasing and
refinancing taxes on Cosan and Raizen. Comgas will contribute to
Cosan's results with about R$718 million in EBITDA and R$1.9
billion in debt as of December 2011.
Liquidity
We view liquidity on a consolidated basis as "adequate," but
we will reassess both Cosan's and Raizen's liquidity profiles
once Raizen's financials are available. We believe Cosan will
have adequate funding to acquire Comgas, with long-term debt. We
factor into our liquidity analysis the two installments that
Shell will receive in the amount of U$540 million each in June
2012 and 2013 from the creation of the joint venture, which
Cosan will consolidate 50%. Its current R$1.2 billion in cash,
most of which we expect to stay at Cosan, expected dividends
inflows from Raizen, and its internal cash generation are enough
to cover Cosan's short-term maturities of R$725.7 million plus
R$382 million at Comgas, considering a long-term loan to fund
the Comgas acquisition. The association with Shell will improve
both Cosan and Raizen's access to the credit and equity markets.
This should benefit the companies' capital structures in the
future. Considering the pro forma numbers with the debt to fund
the recent acquisition, Cosan's cushion on its debt covenants
will remain tighter, but still at about 17%, which will add
cushion with Shell's R$540 million payment to Raizen in 2012.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Cosan will
benefit from more stable cash flows from the gas distribution
operation in Comgas and from the positive growth fundamentals
for its sugar and ethanol business, which will improve cash
dividends from Raizen. Although leverage likely will increase
somewhat from what we expect for a 'BB' rating, we believe Cosan
will reduce leverage to less than 4x in a short period (up to 18
months) and keep it at a sustainable level. We could raise the
ratings if Cosan is able to deleverage faster, with higher
internal cash generation leading to total debt to adjusted
EBITDA of less than 3x in the coming years. We could also
consider an upgrade if the company's business profile improves,
bringing a consistently stable cash flow. On the other hand, we
could take a negative rating action if the company fails to
deleverage from the peak of 4.5x after the acquisition of
Comgas. The consolidation of Comgas and the benefits from cash
flow diversification should take one to two years, and further
increases in leverage could lead us to lower the rating.