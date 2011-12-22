(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- Cosan S.A. Industria e Comercio is still in the process of integrating Raizen, a 50% owned joint venture with Shell International Petroleum that will control their sugar, cogeneration, ethanol, and fuel distribution businesses in Brazil.

-- We are affirming our 'BB' corporate credit rating on the company and affirming the 'BB' rating on its perpetual bonds and removing it from CreditWatch positive.

-- We are keeping the 'BB' issue ratings on the subsidiaries' debt on CreditWatch positive.

-- The outlook on the corporate credit rating is stable. We will reevaluate Cosan's rating again once we have full information on its subsidiary, Raizen.

SAO PAULO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 22, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' corporate credit rating on Cosan S.A. Industria e Comercio. We also affirmed the 'BB' rating on the company's perpetual bonds and removed it from CreditWatch positive. The outlook on the corporate credit rating is stable. The issue ratings on Cosan subsidiaries' bonds remain on CreditWatch positive. Today's rating action is part of our regular review.

We placed the issue ratings on Cosans debts on CreditWatch with positive implications on Oct. 21, 2010, following the announcement that Cosan and Shell International Petroleum Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Shell; AA/Stable/A-1+), signed a memorandum of understanding for the creation of a joint venture, Raizen. This joint venture would combine the companies' respective Brazilian ethanol, sugar, cogeneration, and fuel distribution assets.

The rating affirmation reflects our view that Cosan will sustain its somewhat stable leverage ratios, with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio that is consistently less than 4x, and "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria defines it). We have not incorporated the revenue that we expect Cosan to generate at its new subsidiary, Raizen, into the rating because the company has not yet published the joint venture's individual financials. Because we believe that Raizen could have a higher rating than Cosan and that the company transferred some of the rated bonds to the joint venture, we will keep these issue ratings on CreditWatch with positive implications until we are able to assess Raizen's credit quality.

