(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- On Dec. 5, 2011, Standard & Poor's placed its ratings on 15 of the 17 European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) member states on CreditWatch negative--including its ratings on the 'AAA' rated sovereigns that account for 85% of the Council of Europe Development Bank's (CEB's) 'AAA' callable capital.

-- We are therefore placing the 'AAA' long-term issuer credit rating on CEB on CreditWatch with negative implications. We are affirming the 'A-1+' short-term rating on CEB.

-- Depending on the outcome of our review of the ratings on CEB's eurozone member states, we could lower the long-term rating on the CEB by one notch, if any.

-- We expect to conclude our review as soon as possible after the European summit on Dec. 9, 2011.

LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 7, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'AAA' long-term foreign currency rating on the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) on CreditWatch negative. At the same time we affirmed our 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit rating on CEB.

RATIONALE

On Aug. 5, 2011 Standard and Poor's said that CEB's ratings could come under downward pressure if its 'AAA' callable capital continued to decline due to further declines in the creditworthiness of key shareholders (see related research below). On Dec. 5, 2011, we placed the long-term sovereign credit ratings on 15 eurozone member states on CreditWatch with negative implications. The CreditWatch placement includes our long-term ratings on 'AAA' rated CEB member states Finland, France, Germany, Luxembourg, and The Netherlands (see related research below). These sovereigns accounted for 85% (EUR1.1 billion) of CEB's total 'AAA' callable capital in 2010 (EUR1.3 billion).

In our view, CEB has relatively weak balance-sheet capitalization. At the end of 2010 this was supplemented by EUR1.3 billion in callable capital from 'AAA' rated CEB members representing 46% of total callable capital (EUR2.9 billion). Should the ratings on CEB's five 'AAA' rated eurozone member states be lowered, the ratio of CEB's 'AAA' rated callable capital as a percentage of the total would fall to 7%. As a result we are placing CEB's long-term rating on CreditWatch negative.

We currently anticipate that we could lower the rating on CEB, by no more than one notch. In our opinion, the potential reduction in 'AAA' callable capital is being offset by what we view as CEB's continued healthy financial performance and excellent asset quality--underpinned by highly conservative liquidity and risk-management policies--which remain key supporting factors for the rating.

CREDITWATCH

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch on CEB within 90 days, once we complete our review of CEB's eurozone member states that are currently rated 'AAA'.

In our CreditWatch releases of Dec. 5, 2011, we indicated that our ratings on Finland, Germany, Luxembourg, and The Netherlands are currently unlikely to fall by more than one notch, and the ratings on France by no more than two notches, if at all. Depending on the outcome of our review of the ratings on CEB's eurozone member states, if we view the reduction in 'AAA' callable capital as not being sufficiently offset by CEB's asset quality we could lower the long-term rating on the CEB by one notch, if any.

RATINGS LIST

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Council of Europe Development Bank

Issuer Credit Rating

Foreign Currency AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+ AAA/Stable/A-1+

Council of Europe Development Bank

Senior Unsecured AAA/Watch Neg AAA

Subordinated AA+/Watch Neg AA+

Ratings Affirmed

Council of Europe Development Bank

Commercial Paper A-1+