DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 23
0830/1330: The Labor Department issues weekly Jobless Claims.
Oct 5 Moody's downgrades $73.9 Million of US Alt-A RMBS issued by Countrywide from 2003 and 2004
0830/1330: The Labor Department issues weekly Jobless Claims.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexico's peso extended gains to its highest level since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, a day after the central bank said it would offer up to $20 billion in currency hedges.
Feb 22 Prudential Financial Inc, the target of probes and lawsuits related to whether Wells Fargo & Co retail bankers improperly sold its insurance, may press the bank to cover costs it has run up because of the flap, according to a filing.