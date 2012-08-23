DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
Aug 24 Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has upgraded the ratings on three tranches and confirmed the ratings on two tranches from three subprime RMBS transactions issued by Countrywide.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
LIMA, Feb 24 Grana y Montero's shares closed down about 33 percent on Friday after a local magazine reported that the Peruvian construction group knew about $20 million in bribes paid to a former president by its partner, scandal-tainted Brazilian firm Odebrecht SA.
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 Five U.S. financial services groups on Friday appealed a federal court decision handed down earlier this month that upheld an Obama-era rule designed to avoid conflicts of interests when brokers give retirement advice.