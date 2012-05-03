(The following was released by the rating agency)

May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned CPC Corporation, Taiwan's (CPC; 'A+'/Stable) proposed issue of TWD19.4bn senior unsecured bonds an expected 'AAA(twn)'(exp) rating. The final rating is contingent upon receipt of final documents conforming to information already received and the regulator's approval.

The bonds will be issued in three tranches with five-, seven- and 10-year maturities:

TWD2.7bn 1.22% 101-1-A bond due 2017

TWD3.9bn 1.36% 101-1-B bond due 2019

TWD12.8bn 1.49% 101-1-C bond due 2022

The bond proceeds will be used to fund CPC's ongoing capex programme and to improve the company's debt maturity profile.

CPC's ratings are equalised with those of Taiwan ('A+'/Stable) due to the company's strong linkage to its sovereign owner as per Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Methodology. CPC continues to function as a public service vehicle, including bearing the burden of oil price controls in the domestic oil products market of which it had a 83% share at end-2011.

The bonds are rated at the same level as Taiwan's Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating of 'AA-', equivalent to a National Long-Term rating of 'AAA(twn)'.

Previously under Taiwan's Company Act, CPC was not allowed to issue unsecured and non-guaranteed bonds as its average net profit for the last three financial years was less than 150% of the corporate bonds' annual interest obligations. This year the company's internal results show that it has met the 150% threshold and is therefore free to issue debt without bank guarantees. Additionally a clarification to the Management Law of the State-owned Enterprises (revised on 28 December 2011), clarifies that CPC is among 15 state-owned enterprises approved by the government, which may issue corporate bonds for specified purposes, with exemption from Companies Act Section 247, Section 249-2, Section 250-2 restrictions.

Fitch does not view the absence of the bank guarantees as affecting the credit rating of the proposed bonds as the rating of the latter is underpinned by that of CPC.

The five-year tranche has a bullet repayment at the end of the fifth year, while the seven-year tranche will be repaid over two equal instalments in the sixth and seventh years, and the 10-year tranche will be repaid over two equal instalments in the ninth and tenth years.