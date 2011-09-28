(The following was released by the rating agency)

Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned CPC Corporation, Taiwan's (CPC, Issuer Default Rating: 'A+'/Stable) TWD16.8bn senior unsecured guaranteed corporate bonds a final 'AAA(twn)' rating. This follows the completion of the notes issue and receipt of documents conforming to information previously received.

he bond is issued in three tranches with five-, seven- and 10-year maturities: TWD4bn 1.4% 100-1-A bond due 2016 TWD6bn 1.6% 100-1-B bond due 2018 WD6.8bn 1.7% 100-1-C bond due 2021

The guaranteed corporate bonds will be used to fund CPC's ongoing capex program and to improve the company's debt maturity profile. The five-year tranche and the seven-year tranche are both 100% guaranteed by Yuanta Commercial Bank ('A+(twn)'/Stable) and the 10-year tranche is 100% guaranteed by Taiwan Cooperative Bank ('AA(twn)'/Stable).

Notwithstanding the guarantee, the rating of the bonds reflects the underlying credit profile of the issuer, CPC, rather than that of the guarantor banks. Under Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Methodology, CPC's ratings are equalised with those of the Taiwan sovereign ('A+'/Stable), reflecting the strong legal, operational and strategic ties between the two.

The five-year tranche has a bullet repayment at the end of the fifth year, while the seven-year tranche will be repaid over two equal instalments in the sixth and seventh years, and the 10-year tranche will be repaid over two equal instalments in the ninth and tenth years.

Under Taiwan's Company Act, CPC is not allowed to issue unsecured and un-guaranteed corporate bonds as its average net profit for the last three financial years was less than 150% of the corporate bonds' annual interest obligations.