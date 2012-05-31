BRIEF-CSG says consideration for Stallion Reaction deal amended to 50 mln rand
* CSG holdings - Invictus Risk Proprietary, a subsidiary, has entered into an addendum to initial agreement concluded with Stallion Reaction Proprietary
June 1 Moody's Disclosures on Credit Rating of Credit Suisse Group AG. This release does not constitute any change in Moody's ratings or rating rationale for Credit Suisse Group AG and its affiliates.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has revised the Outlook on TICON Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust's (TREIT) National Long-Term Rating to Negative from Stable and has affirmed the rating at 'A-(tha)'. Simultaneously, the agency assigned the national senior unsecured rating at 'A-(tha)'. The Outlook revision reflects TREIT's weakening occupancy rate and delays in its expanding its por
* Closing date of acquisition of 29.9 pct of capital of Hastings will be March 1; cash consideration paid of 487.3 million stg