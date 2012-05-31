Fitch Revises TREIT's Outlook to Negative, Affirms 'A-(tha)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has revised the Outlook on TICON Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust's (TREIT) National Long-Term Rating to Negative from Stable and has affirmed the rating at 'A-(tha)'. Simultaneously, the agency assigned the national senior unsecured rating at 'A-(tha)'. The Outlook revision reflects TREIT's weakening occupancy rate and delays in its expanding its por