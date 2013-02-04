(The following was released by the rating agency)

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings invites market participants to its annual credit briefing on Indonesia on 6 February 2013. The event will be held at the Grand Ballroom, Level 3, Mandarin Oriental Jakarta, Jl. M. H. Thamrin, between 8am to 1.30pm local time.

Senior analysts from Fitch's Sovereigns, Corporates, Financial Institutions and Insurance teams, will discuss topics such as the outlook for Indonesia's credit profile, as well as the prospects and challenges facing the country's banks, insurers, and corporations from sectors such as commodities, telecoms and real estate.

Attendance is complimentary but seating capacity is limited. Market participants and media representatives are advised to pre-register by clicking on the following link: here