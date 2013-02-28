NEW YORK, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns the
following ratings and Outlooks to Credit Suisse First Boston
Mortgage Securities Corp. (CSMC) Trust's, mortgage pass-through
certificates, series 2013-TH1 (CSMC 2013-TH1):
--$392,437,000 class A-1 certificates 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable;
--$392,437,000 notional class A-IO-1 certificates 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable;
--$8,655,000 class B-1 certificates 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$6,966,000 class B-2 certificates 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
--$4,344,000 class B-3 certificates 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$3,799,000 class B-4 certificates 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable.
The 'AAAsf' rating on the senior certificates reflects the
7.05% subordination provided by the 2.05% class B-1, 1.65% class
B-2, 1.05% class B-3, 0.90% non-offered class B-4 and 1.40%
non-offered class B-5. Class B-5 is not rated by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High-Quality Mortgage Pool: The collateral pool that was
aggregated by Credit Suisse (CS) consists primarily of 30-year
fixed-rate, fully amortizing, and fully documented loans to
borrowers with strong credit profiles, low leverage, and
substantial liquid reserves. Third-party, loan-level due
diligence was conducted on 100% of the overall pool. As such,
Fitch believes the results of the review indicate strong
controls. Originators with Limited Performance History: The
majority of the pool was originated by lenders with limited
non-agency performance history.
However, only two originators, representing 3.3% of the
pool, have not contributed to prior post-crisis RMBS
securitizations. Fitch has performed a full originator review on
originators who contributed over 50% of the pool. On an
additional 10% of the pool, Fitch conducted a conference call
with senior staff to familiarize itself with the originators'
underwriting guidelines and procedures. Fitch believes the
credit enhancement (CE) on this transaction is sufficient to
mitigate the originator risk.
Limited Protection from CS Representations and Warranties
(R&W) Backstop: While the transaction benefits from notable rep
and warranty improvements relative to the CSMC 2012-CIM3
transaction issued last year, Fitch believes that the backstop
being provided by Credit Suisse (CS) is weaker relative to those
provided in other Fitch rated post-crisis RMBS transactions due
to the inclusion of a 36-month sunset on a number of provisions
and the conditional clauses in the breach definition. CSMC
2013-TH1 does benefit from life of loan reps being provided by
each of the lenders that are generally consistent with Fitch's
criteria. The transaction also does not provide for an automatic
breach review trigger.
However, senior and subordinate investors can direct the
trustee to initiate loan reviews and enforce put-back rights on
loans that breach R&W covenants. Fitch accounted for the weaker
R&W features as part of its transaction analysis. High
Geographic Concentration: While the collateral pool has a
sizable geographic concentration risk in California (50%), the
properties are distributed across several metropolitan
statistical areas (MSA) in the state. Fitch applied a 1.05x
lifetime default expectation adjustment across the entire pool
to account for the geographic concentration risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch's analysis incorporates sensitivity analysis to
demonstrate how the ratings would react to steeper market value
declines (MVDs) than assumed at the MSA level. The implied
rating sensitivities are only an indication of some of the
potential outcomes and do not consider other risk factors that
the transaction may become exposed to or be considered in the
surveillance of the transaction. Fitch conducted sensitivity
analysis to demonstrate how the ratings would react to steeper
MVDs at the national level. The analysis assumed MVDs of 10%,
20%, and 30%, in addition to the 10% projected by the
sustainable home price (SHP) model.
The analysis indicated no rating impact with further 10%
MVDs from the current model projection. However, Fitch's
analysis did indicate some potential rating migration with
higher MVDs, compared with the model projection. Another set of
sensitivities was focused on areas where the model projected
lower home price declines than that of the overall collateral
pool. From the top ten contributing MSAs, Fitch selected four
regions with the lowest sustainable MVDs (sMVDs). Fitch
conducted sensitivity analysis assuming increased sMVDs of 10%,
15%, and 20% for these identified metropolitan areas. The
sensitivity analysis indicated no impact on ratings for all
bonds in each scenario.
CSMC 2013-TH1 will be Credit Suisse's first transaction of
prime residential mortgages in 2013. The aggregate pool included
loans originated from Quicken Loans (19%), PHH Mortgage (17%),
BofI Federal Bank (10%), First Savings Mortgage (10%), Skyline
Financial (9%), Caliber Funding (8%), Pinnacle Capital Mortgage
(5%), and Prospect Mortgage (5%). The remainder of the mortgage
loans was originated by various mortgage lending institutions,
eachof which contributed less than 5% to the transaction. As of
Fitch's final collateral analysis, the aggregate pool consisted
of 555 loans with a total balance of $425,672,567; an average
balance of $766,978; a weighted average original combined
loan-to-value ratio (CLTV) of 68.2%, and a weighted average
coupon (WAC) of 3.99%. Rate/Term and cash out refinances account
for 64.6% and 3.5% of the loans, respectively. The weighted
average original FICO credit score of the pool is 779.
Owner-occupied properties comprise 98.1% of the loans. The
states that represent the largest geographic concentration are
California (50%), Virginia (6.2%), and Washington (5.8%) As of
the closing date, five loans were removed from the pool
resulting in a total pool balance of $422,202,729. Wells Fargo
Bank, N.A. will act as the master servicer and Christiana Trust
will act as the Trustee for the transaction. For federal income
tax purposes, elections will be made to treat the trust as one
or more real estate mortgage investment conduits (REMICs). Fitch
will publish a full new issue report for this transaction next
week. Contact: