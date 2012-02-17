Fitch: Bank Acquisitions Could Raise Brazil NBFI Funding Options

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 22 (Fitch) Brazilian non-bank financial institutions' (NBFI) recent acquisitions of banks could help diversify funding, increase earnings and improve transparency, says Fitch Ratings. Deals thus far have not been of sufficient scale to have a ratings impact but could have a positive credit effect over time. Financial firm Crefisa's recent acquisition of BPN Brasil follows two other NBFI bank purchases over the p