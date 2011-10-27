(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 27, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed its 'BB/B' issuer credit ratings on New Zealand-based Credit Union North (CUN) and removed the long-term rating from CreditWatch, where it had been placed with negative implications on July 12, 2011. The outlook is negative.

The ratings affirmation reflects our expectation that CUN will report a small profit for the year ending June 30, 2012, and that balance-sheet contraction will ease due to the slower amortisation of its mortgage portfolio and a modest turnaround in new lending. CUN's underlying performance is also expected to benefit from the release of some of CUN's collective provision and realisation of cost efficiencies stemming from an organisation-wide restructure, with CUN's operating efficiency one of the weakest among its peers.

CUN's business position has come under sustained pressure since 2009 from a slowdown in credit demand and a tightening in underwriting standards in response to a weakening in key asset-quality metrics. Specifically, gross lending has declined by about 24% since fiscal 2009, with personal lending volumes down about 47% within the same period.

"The rating benefits from our view of the credit union's supportive geographic niche in the New Zealand credit union sector," said credit analyst Andrew Mayes. "A supportive member base and what we see as sound capital ratios also benefit the rating profile, although this is offset by a low absolute capital base and limitations around the credit union's ability to access additional capital given its mutual status. Moderating factors also include a heightened credit risk exposure and fragile earnings profile."

The negative outlook reflects our opinion that CUN's moderating business base and earnings prospects will remain exposed to some short-to-medium term uncertainty as the credit union focuses on improving its operating efficiencies amid a projected period of subdued system credit growth. "The long-term counterparty credit rating could be lowered if the credit union is unable to return to a profit in fiscal 2012, or if CUN is unable to stabilise the contraction in its balance sheet, notwithstanding the difficult operating environment," said Mr. Mayes. "The rating outlook could revert to stable if CUN can achieve a more sustainable positive operating performance, which will require it to grow its lending volumes and stabilise its business base, and realise cost efficiencies stemming from an organisation-wide review and restructure."