(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Crown
Limited's (Crown) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and its
senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the IDR is
Stable.
The Australian gaming and entertainment operator's ratings
are supported by its strong market position as the sole licensed
casino operator in the states of Victoria and Western Australia.
Its gaming assets in Melbourne and Perth have demonstrated
consistent cash flow generation, which in part reflect stable
and predictable local markets that represent over 50% of
consolidated revenue.
Crown has outperformed the Australian industry by increasing
market share even as total gaming expenditure in the country has
grown at a slower pace than inflation. More significantly, the
company has achieved this growth in a period of disruption to
its operations as it is in the midst of a significant capex
programme.
These strengths are offset by the concentration of operating
assets in two casinos from which all of Crown's cash generation
is derived.
Crown has planned to incur expansionary capex till FY15
(financial year ending June). As most of the capex will be
incurred on existing properties, project implementation risk is
minimal. Sizable expansionary capex coupled with annual dividend
payout would result in Crown continuing to generate negative
free cash flow (FCF) till at least end of FY15. However, Fitch
does not expect Crown's financial risk (net adjusted debt to
operating EBITDAR) to exceed 2.5x (FY11:1.6x) during this
period.
What Could Trigger a Rating Action?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a positive rating action include:
-the completion of the extensive capex that Crown is
undertaking. This would need to be combined with ongoing
evidence that Crown's focus will remain on lower-risk assets
-Net adjusted debt (excluding working capital cash) to
EBITDA falls below 1.75x on a sustained basis
Future developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to a negative rating action include:
-Net adjusted debt (excluding working capital cash) to
EBITDA increases above 2.5x on a sustained basis.
-Significant negative regulatory action -Additional material
funding of investments