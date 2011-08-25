(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 26, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings and outlook on Crown Ltd. (BBB/Stable/A-2) are unaffected by the gaming company's proposed on-market buyback of 30 million shares, equating to about A$240 million at the current share price. Following the buyback, we expect Crown's debt-to EBITDA ratio to track near 2x in fiscal 2012 (excluding any pro-rata consolidation of Melco Crown Gaming (Macau) Ltd. [BB-/Stable/--], Melco Crown), despite the funding impact of both the buyback and the company's planned investments in its major Australian assets.

Crown's full-year results to June 30, 2011 were in line with our expectations, although we note the company's headline results were hurt by a below-theoretical win rate at the Burswood casino. Normalised EBITDA from the Australian casinos for the year rose by 1.8%, despite business disruption associated with several redevelopment initiatives, strong international competition in the VIP segment, and persisting subdued consumer demand. Importantly, in our view Crown's operating performance should benefit over the next two-to-three years from several major redevelopment initiatives at both its Melbourne and Burswood casinos, which will be funded largely from internally generated cash flow. In addition, Melco Crown, 33.4% owned by Crown, continues to record strong growth in revenue, EBITDA, and free-operating cash flow, which should position it well to fund future major investments, including the recently acquired 60% interest in the Macau Studio City project.