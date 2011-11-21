(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Crusade ABS Series 2008-2 Trust is a securitization of hire purchase, chattel mortgage loan, finance lease and consumer finance contracts backed by motor vehicles originated by St.George Bank Ltd.

-- The transaction has accumulated substantial credit support to the notes.

-- As a result, we have raised the ratings on four tranches of notes issued by Crusade ABS Series 2008-2 Trust and affirmed the ratings on the class A-2 T1 and A-2 T2 notes.

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 21, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on the class B, C, D, and E notes issued by BNY Trust Co. of Australia Ltd. as trustee for Crusade ABS Series 2008-2 Trust. At the same time, we affirmed the 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the transaction's class A-2 T1 and A-2 T2 notes (see list). The underlying assets of this transaction are receivables generated by a pool of hire purchase, chattel mortgage loan, finance lease and consumer finance contracts backed by motor vehicles originated by St.George Bank Ltd.

The portfolio is well seasoned with a weighted average seasoning of 46 months and as at Aug. 31, 2011, about 87% of the portfolio balance has been paid down. The transaction has performed strongly over time with cumulative net losses totaling 0.86% of the original portfolio balance. All losses experienced to date have been covered by excess spread.

The level of arrears for this portfolio has been among the highest compared to other auto-loan backed transactions rated by Standard & Poor's. Nevertheless, the transaction continues to perform within Standard & Poor's stressed scenarios at the corresponding rating levels, due to the build-up of credit support to the rated notes.

RATINGS RAISED

Class Rating to Rating from

Crusade ABS Series 2008-2 Trust B AAA (sf) A (sf)

Crusade ABS Series 2008-2 Trust C AA (sf) BBB (sf)

Crusade ABS Series 2008-2 Trust D A (sf) BB (sf)

Crusade ABS Series 2008-2 Trust E BBB (sf) B (sf)

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Class Rating

Crusade ABS Series 2008-2 Trust A-2 T1 AAA (sf)

Crusade ABS Series 2008-2 Trust A-2 T2 AAA (sf)

