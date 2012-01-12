(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- CSC, Series 1 GK is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that was arranged by Credit Suisse Securities.

-- The sale of the property that backed one of the transaction's two remaining loans has been completed. However, the outstanding balance of the loan exceeds the amount collected through the sale of the property.

-- We have lowered to 'CC (sf)' the ratings on classes E-2, E-3, and F-3. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on classes B-2, B-3, C-2, and D-2.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 12, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'CC (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)' its ratings on the class E-2, E-3, and F-3 bonds issued under the CSC, Series 1 GK transaction (see list below). At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class B-2, B-3, C-2, and D-2 bonds issued under the same transaction (also listed below). We lowered to 'D (sf)' our ratings on the interest-only (IO) class X bonds and the class G-3 bonds on Feb. 1, 2011, and Feb. 17, 2011, respectively. Classes A-2 and A-3 were fully redeemed in November 2011.

Of the 11 loans that initially backed the bonds, only two loans remain. We today lowered our ratings on classes E-2, E-3, and F-3 because, although the sale of the property backing one of the transaction's two remaining loans has been completed, we have found that the outstanding principal balance of the loan exceeds the amount of proceeds collected through the sale of the property in question. The loan, which was backed by a regional retail property, originally represented about 8% of the total initial issuance amount of the bonds. We intend to lower to 'D (sf)' our ratings on the three classes that we downgraded today if losses are incurred at the transaction level in the future. In addition, we affirmed our ratings on classes B-2, B-3, C-2, and D-2 because we do not expect these four classes to incur losses following the sale of the above regional retail property.

CSC, Series 1 GK is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The bonds were initially secured by 11 nonrecourse loans extended to six obligors. The loans were originally backed by 72 real estate trust certificates and real estate properties. The transaction was arranged by Credit Suisse Securities, and ORIX Asset Management & Loan Services Corp. acts as the servicer for the transaction.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in November 2012 for the class B-2 to F-3 bonds.

RATINGS LOWERED

CSC, Series 1 GK

JPY36.2 billion yen-denominated bonds due November 2012

Class To From Initial issue amount

E-2 CC (sf) CCC- (sf) JPY0.9 bil.

E-3 CC (sf) CCC- (sf) JPY0.6 bil.

F-3 CC (sf) CCC- (sf) JPY1.9 bil.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

CSC, Series 1 GK

Class Rating Initial issue amount

B-2 CCC (sf) JPY1.7 bil.

B-3 CCC (sf) JPY1.5 bil.

C-2 CCC- (sf) JPY3.2 bil.

D-2 CCC- (sf) JPY3.2 bil.

*Classes A-2 and A-3 have been fully redeemed

