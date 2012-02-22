(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded the class C-2 through F-3 of CSC Series 1 GK's bonds
due November 2012 and affirmed the remaining three classes. The
transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS
securitisation. The details of the rating actions are as
follows:
JPY1.1bn* Class B-2 bonds affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery
Estimate 100%
JPY0.9bn* Class B-3 bonds affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery
Estimate 100%
JPY3.2bn* Class C-2 bonds downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf';
Recovery Estimate 60%
JPY3.2bn* Class D-2 bonds downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf';
Recovery Estimate 0%
JPY0.4bn* Class E-2 bonds downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'CCsf';
Recovery Estimate 0%
JPY0.3bn* Class E-3 bonds downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'CCsf';
Recovery Estimate 0%
JPY0* Class F-3 bonds downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'CCsf'
JPY0* Class G-3 bonds affirmed at 'Dsf'
*as of 21 February 2012
The class A-2 and A-3 bonds were redeemed in full in
November 2011.
The downgrades of the class E-2 to F-3 bonds to 'Dsf'
reflect the write-down of their principal on the February 2012
payment date, after workout activity of one defaulted loan
resulted in partial recovery. The class G-3 bonds were
downgraded to 'Dsf' in March 2011 and have been written down to
zero at the latest payment date. The Recovery Estimate of the
class F-3 and G-3 bonds will no longer be calculated as the
principal has been written down to zero.
The downgrades of the class C-2 and D-2 bonds reflect
Fitch's view of the increased possibility of principal loss on
these bonds. One underlying loan that defaulted in November 2009
remains in the transaction. The servicer implemented workout
activity through property sales and four properties backing this
loan have been sold since the previous rating action in May
2011. To complete their workout by legal final maturity in
November 2012, the servicer has reduced minimum sales values for
the remaining three properties frequently. As a result, Fitch
believes that these bonds are not likely to be redeemed in full.
The affirmations of the class B-2 and B-3 bonds at 'CCCsf'
reflect Fitch's view that although full repayment of the
principal on these bonds is expected, interest deferral on these
bonds may occur and not be resolved by legal final maturity,
depending on the timing of sales for the remaining three
properties. Interest deferral may occur if the payment of
special servicing fee following the property sales is large. The
special servicing fee relating to the sales of the collateral
properties is being deducted from the fund that pays the
interest on the bonds, rather than from the account of received
principal proceeds of the underlying loan. As a result, the
deduction may lead to an interest shortfall. Fitch will closely
monitor the possibility of occurrence of interest deferral on
these bonds.
At closing in December 2006, the bonds were backed by loans
extended to six borrowers, and secured by 72 commercial real
estate properties in Japan. The transaction is now backed by one
defaulted loan backed by three properties and sales proceeds
from one sold property.