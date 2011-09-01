(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 1, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on CSR Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--) are unaffected by the proposed restructure of CSR's Viridian glass business, as well as the weaker than expected earnings results from the company's aluminium division. CSR announced a restructure of its Viridian glass business, reflecting further deterioration in commercial and residential construction markets in Australia. Restructuring costs of A$22 million will result from rationalization of CSR's manufacturing facilities and redundancies. CSR's aluminium division has been adversely affected by lower U.S.-dollar prices and the high Australian dollar. Nevertheless, CSR's other building-products businesses are trading in line with our expectations, and the company's balance sheet remains strong following the sale of the Sucrogen business.