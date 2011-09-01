(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 1, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on CSR Ltd.
(BBB+/Stable/--) are unaffected by the proposed restructure of
CSR's Viridian glass business, as well as the weaker than
expected earnings results from the company's aluminium division.
CSR announced a restructure of its Viridian glass business,
reflecting further deterioration in commercial and residential
construction markets in Australia. Restructuring costs of A$22
million will result from rationalization of CSR's manufacturing
facilities and redundancies. CSR's aluminium division has been
adversely affected by lower U.S.-dollar prices and the high
Australian dollar. Nevertheless, CSR's other building-products
businesses are trading in line with our expectations, and the
company's balance sheet remains strong following the sale of the
Sucrogen business.