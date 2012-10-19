(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We have raised our issuer credit rating on Credit Union Australia Ltd. (CUA) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.

-- CUA's risk position assessment has been revised to "adequate" from "moderate," based on our view of the credit union's improved enterprise-wide risk management, which has benefitted from the progression of the institution's core banking system upgrade and a strengthening of a range of risk-management and support functions.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that CUA will maintain its business position by successfully competing in its target market as a geographically focused credit union heavily concentrating on low-risk, well-secured residential lending. The outlook also importantly factors in an expectation that CUA will successfully complete its core banking system upgrade and further strengthen its risk-management capability without any significant implementation difficulties or delays.

Rating Action

On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services raised its long-term issuer credit rating on Credit Union Australia Ltd. (CUA) to 'BBB+', from 'BBB'. The outlook on the ratings is revised to stable from positive. The short-term issuer credit rating remains 'A-2'.

Rationale

The rating upgrade reflects our revised assessment of CUA's risk position to "adequate" from 'moderate," stemming from the good progress the credit union has made with its overall risk-management capability. This assessment has particularly benefitted from CUA's successful progression of its core banking system upgrade, and the establishment of other improved risk-management capabilities across the credit union--which we believe will help better protect CUA against risk-related losses compared to its previous position.

Our ratings on CUA reflect the anchor stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for a financial institution operating only in Australia; plus CUA's "weak" business position, "very strong" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "below average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity. Our bank criteria use the Bank Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a financial institution's anchor SACP, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating.

The anchor SACP for a bank operating only in Australia is 'a-'. The BICRA score is informed by our evaluation of economic risk, whereby we view Australia as a wealthy, open, and resilient economy. We consider that build-up of private sector credit and asset prices has eased in recent years, and that moderate private sector debt is offset by conservative lending practices and a creditor-supportive legal framework. With regard to industry risk, our assessment of the Australian banking industry is underpinned by the country's conservative and comprehensive regulation, and the banking sector's very low risk appetite, partly offset by limited funding support from customer deposits and a material dependence on net external borrowings.

The SACP for CUA is 'bbbCUA's business position is assessed as "weak," reflecting its small market share relative to the Australian banking system as a whole and its concentrated business profile. Although CUA is the largest credit union in Australia based on total assets, its A$9.4 billion in total assets at June 30, 2012, represent only 0.3% of Australian banking system assets.

Relative to peers, CUA is more geographically diversified in the largest three Australian states--New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria--giving it some business stability under a state-specific downturn.

From a business line perspective, we importantly recognize that around 92% of CUA's portfolio is related to secured residential lending, which is a commoditized product that is susceptible to heightened competition from larger banks (typically ones that have greater pricing power and operating efficiency), with the potential to weaken CUA's business franchise and stability should this competition be more aggressive.

Our ratings factor in our expectation that CUA will continue to attract and, more importantly, retain, its customers, maintaining its franchise strength while upholding adequate margins. We view CUA's core banking system upgrade as favorable to enhancing service levels (when completed), which remains important in maintaining longer-term value for its customers. Capital and earnings is assessed as "very strong," reflecting our expectation of a projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for CUA of 19.5%-20.0% over the next 12 to 18 months.

We also expect CUA's RAC ratio to remain comfortably above 15% in the medium term. Our forecast is significantly higher than the previous one as a result of CUA's reclassification of selected securitisation trusts and RMBS warehouses, which has increased its RAC ratio by about 4% over the past 12 months to about 19% at June 30, 2012.

CUA's mutual status limits its financial flexibility to access external capital, leaving with a reliance on internal capital generation to support future loan growth. Core earnings have been broadly steady over fiscal 2012; CUA's sale of its ATM fleet saw a reduction in other income that was offset by increased net interest income.

While we expect revenue stability to improve, earnings are constrained by the credit union's high cost-to-income ratio (71.9% at June 30, 2012) relative to peers--a feature explained by increased staffing-related expenses, which we see as consistent with its commitment to deliver long-term value to its customers.

CUA's risk position is assessed as "adequate," reflecting improved enterprise risk management, and supported by strengthened governance processes and additional staffing in risk-management and support functions. Notable developments include the installation of new IT infrastructure and new locations for data centres that have been successfully tested for future business continuity and disaster-management needs.

The assessment also reflects CUA's successful achievement of key milestones around its core banking system upgrade project, which we expect to be completed in April 2013 without any significant implementation difficulties or delays.

Following this upgrade, we expect CUA will be better positioned to manage its business position and serve its customer base, and that the system upgrade will also be supportive of its ability to pursue its aggregator strategy as the mutual sector continues to consolidate.

Although aggregation of new businesses would present additional risks for CUA, our risk position assessment factors in an expectation that CUA will successfully execute any new amalgamations and that its overall risk profile will not change significantly enough to undermine our current "adequate" risk position assessment.

Organically, underlying loan growth expectations for CUA have softened to below system levels for fiscal 2013; this is likely to return to system levels in later years, in our view. While our published nonperforming asset ratios for CUA have decreased in fiscal 2012, they do not include non-accrual and restructured loans. Should these be included, the nonperforming asset ratio would increase, and be mainly attributable to once-off recognition changes, consistent with a 41% drop in impairment expenses. CUA's funding is assessed as "below average" and liquidity as "adequate."

CUA relied on retail deposits for around 72% of its funding at June 30, 2012. The "below average" assessment recognizes the strength of CUA's funding relative to the domestic industry average, which is dominated by the major Australian banks. While customer deposits have demonstrated stability in the past, the credit union's funding profile (along with other smaller sized financial institutions) could come under pressure if the larger banks competed more heavily for deposits or if there was a flight to quality scenario.

Although not a driver for the assessment, CUA has reduced its reliance on confidence-sensitive securitization funding to 19% of total funding at June 30, 2012 from about 25% 12 months earlier. CUA does not have any unusually large liquidity needs over the next six to 12 months, and this is partially owing to minimal concentrations in its depositor base. CUA holds a high level of liquid assets, making up 13.4% of liabilities at June 30, 2012, which, together with other sources of liquidity--including its recently established internal securitisation vehicle--affords it with good liquidity coverage against borrowing obligations.

Furthermore, as a member of the Credit Union Financial Support Scheme (mutual-industry funded, and operated as a liquidity-support scheme), CUA is able to call upon this external support if required. Based on CUA's small size, with assets of A$9.4 billion at June 30, 2012, representing about 0.3% of system assets, we currently rate CUA the same as its SACP, reflecting our assumption of the low likelihood of extraordinary government support in the event that such a need arose.

Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that CUA will maintain its business position by successfully competing in its target market as a geographically focused credit union that is heavily concentrating on low-risk, well-secured residential lending. The outlook also importantly factors in an expectation that CUA will successfully complete its core banking system upgrade and further strengthen its risk-management capability without any significant implementation difficulties or delays. CUA's rating is not expected to transition above 'BBB+' into the future.

As such, rating transition scenarios are all on the downside and would most likely come from a negative reassessment of the credit union's business position or risk position. CUA's business position assessment could be revised to "Weak" (-3) from "Weak" (-2) if the credit union were unable to effectively compete against other financial service providers, particularly in a more competitive environment. CUA competes in a very commoditised part of the financial sector, and will need to successfully execute strategies that support its ability to attract and retain new customers.

This remains a challenging objective for all mutuals in Australia, particularly for those without a supportive niche common bond. Furthermore, in our view, geographically focused mutuals such as CUA will need to remain competitive on product and service offerings and price to sustain their business positions. CUA's risk position assessment could be revised to "moderate" from the current "adequate" should credit quality substantially worsen, particularly if related to loosened underwriting standards or exposure to higher-risk segments both organically or by amalgamation with other credit unions. The rating could also be under immediate downward rating pressure should CUA experience risk losses that undermine our current assessment of its risk-management capability.