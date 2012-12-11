(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 11, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' said today that its ratings and outlook
on the finance company Cuscal Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1) are currently
not affected by recent disruptions to the company's payments and
processing services. Cuscal provides essential core banking
services to a number of credit unions through its payments and
processing platform.
We understand that Cuscal has had two notable disruptions in
its payments and processing services since migrating to a new
payments and processing platform in November. The first instance
was a foreseen and minor problem that affected only some of
those cardholders whose PINs were longer than four digits prior
to their migration to Cuscal. The second instance was an
unforeseen problem and one that has affected a small but
noteworthy number of consumers who bank with Cuscal's credit
union customers; we believe this second incident has since been
addressed.
We believe that these problems are within a tolerance level
expected by Cuscal and its credit union customers as part of the
roll out of its new platform. Consequently, emergence of any
further minor issues is unlikely to affect our ratings on
Cuscal. Although Cuscal's service contracts with its credit
union customers support the company's business stability, any
material disturbances--particularly closer to the Christmas
period, during which a large proportion of cardholders would be
affected--may hurt customer confidence, in our view. This could
also affect our assessment of Cuscal's risk-management
capabilities given the company's critical services to its credit
union customers. In such an event, our ratings on Cuscal may
come under negative pressure.