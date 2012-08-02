(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- In our base-case scenario, we expect Cyprus will
negotiate a financial support package of EUR11 billion, or just
over 60% of Cyprus' GDP.
-- As a result, we now estimate Cyprus' net general
government debt burden will increase by nearly 12% of GDP on
average in 2012 and 2013, peaking at over 105% of GDP in 2013.
-- Meanwhile, we believe Cyprus' short-term financing
pressures are increasing as its negotiations with the European
Union, ECB, and IMF (Troika) are unlikely to conclude before
September, and significant uncertainty remains over securing
bilateral funds.
-- We are therefore lowering the long-term sovereign credit
rating on Cyprus to 'BB' from 'BB+' and placing it on
CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rating Action
On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered
its long-term sovereign credit rating on the Republic of Cyprus
to 'BB' from 'BB+'. At the same time, we affirmed our short-term
sovereign credit rating on Cyprus at 'B'. We also placed the
long-term rating on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Our transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment for
Cyprus, as for all European Economic and Monetary Union
(eurozone) members, is 'AAA', reflecting our view that the
likelihood of the European Central Bank restricting nonsovereign
access to foreign currency needed for debt service is extremely
low. Rationale We continue to hold the view that the government
of Cyprus will negotiate a financial support package to
recapitalize its banking system to meet the European Banking
Association's regulatory minimum.
We also expect that, through a conditional lending program,
the Troika will provide Cyprus with a credible back-stop to
further bank losses, as well as budgetary support (see "Cyprus'
Support Package Could Total Upwards Of EUR15 billion Through
2014," published July 17, 2012, on the Global Credit Portal). We
are therefore fully factoring into our ratings on Cyprus our
estimates of a likely financial support package.
However, even with official assistance--which we view as
vital if Cyprus is to avoid default--we believe the government
will remain in a weak fiscal position due to a banking system
that has been unable to cope without government support as a
result of its exposure to Greek customers.
We estimate that Cyprus needs the equivalent of just over
60% of its GDP to recapitalize its banks, absorb further bank
losses, and meet 2012-2014 borrowing requirements. In our base
case, we forecast an average increase in general government debt
of over 10% of GDP in 2012 and 2013, peaking at 108% of GDP in
2013.
Excluding financial support, we estimate that the
underlying budgetary deficit (the fiscal balance excluding
non-recurrent spending to recapitalize the banks) will narrow to
an average of close to 3.5% of GDP between 2012 and 2014, from
6.3% in 2011.
We also take into account that part of the Cypriot banks'
recapitalization could occur via non-debt-increasing means, such
as increased holdings of private shareholders. However, even
excluding bank-recapitalization-related Troika support, we
believe the higher government debt burden related to budgetary
support considerably reduces the government's capacity to
respond to any new external shocks.
Such shocks could include any further economic
deterioration in Greece (CCC/Stable/C), which could deepen if
Greece were to exit the eurozone. After writing down holdings of
Greek government debt, the Bank of Cyprus and Cyprus Popular
Bank--together representing nearly 40% of domestic financial
system assets--will require EUR2.3 billion to recapitalize. The
government has already acquired about EUR1.8 billion of shares
in Cyprus Popular Bank after exchanging them for a bond.
Including our credit loss estimates on the remaining stock
of Greek private sector loans, which are equivalent to 120% of
Cyprus' GDP, we estimate the total capital requirements for the
banking system to be about EUR4.5 billion or 25% of GDP. We also
expect that the government will likely need about EUR6.6 billion
or 36% of GDP to cover maturing debt and underlying deficits
during 2012-2014.
While we believe that lending rates from the Troika (or from
bilateral sources such as the Russian government) will be
relatively low, we expect that the increased burden of financing
a gross general government debt stock of 108% of GDP, and the
expected continuation of budgetary cuts will weigh significantly
on Cyprus' near-term growth prospects. This drag will come over
and above the negative impact on domestic demand from financial
sector deleveraging.
We project that Cyprus' real GDP growth will contract by
1.5% this year and to at best stagnate during 2013. These
estimates are subject to the uncertainties inherent in
projecting growth trends in small economies. We anticipate that
at least some of Cyprus' financing needs will be met by the
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) or the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM).
We understand that loans from the ESM could be subject to
an explicit understanding that they be treated as senior to
other outstanding commercial debt. If that decision were taken,
it would also weigh on our view of Cyprus' creditworthiness. We
anticipate that official creditors will impose significant
conditionality on all loans to Cyprus.
In line with recent European Commission stability program
proposals, we expect that the most contentious discussions will
center on public sector wage cuts, changes to (or even the
abolition of) the automatic wage indexation mechanism, and
potential modifications to Cyprus' advantageous tax environment
(see commentary cited above). Should the government implement
the conditionality fully, the implications would likely be
positive for Cyprus' creditworthiness as these would aim to
reform public finances and reduce large economic imbalances. In
2012, the Cypriot government has issued about EUR600 million in
T-Bills.
This step-up in reliance on shorter-term funding increases
rollover risk on the government's debt stock, in our view. We
estimate the government's gross refinancing requirement at
EUR1.7 billion through to October 2012. Absent official funding,
we believe this amount will likely be financed by nonresident
banks and institutional investors.
However, prolonged negotiations about the conditionality of
official assistance, or further economic turmoil in Greece,
could complicate Cyprus' financing plans. That said, we believe
EFSF or ESM funding could be mobilized at short notice once an
agreement is reached. Cyprus is a small, services-based economy;
its large domestic banking system (assets equivalent to 800% of
GDP) and developed tourism sector have traditionally contributed
significantly to both growth and government revenues. We
understand that recent natural gas discoveries in Cypriot
territorial waters could be commercially exploited over the
medium term.
This could further diversify the economy and be an
additional valuable source of government revenues and current
account receipts. While the timing of this remains uncertain, we
have seen that such developments typically take five to 10 years
to have a meaningful impact on a country's fiscal and external
balance sheet. CreditWatch The CreditWatch placement reflects
our view of the increasing short-term financing pressures on the
Cypriot government.
We see at least a one-in-two chance that we could lower the
rating in the third quarter of 2012 if official assistance is
not forthcoming and/or it carries an explicit preferred creditor
status.
We could also lower the ratings if support is significantly
greater than our current expectations--