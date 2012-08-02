(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- In our base-case scenario, we expect Cyprus will negotiate a financial support package of EUR11 billion, or just over 60% of Cyprus' GDP.

-- As a result, we now estimate Cyprus' net general government debt burden will increase by nearly 12% of GDP on average in 2012 and 2013, peaking at over 105% of GDP in 2013.

-- Meanwhile, we believe Cyprus' short-term financing pressures are increasing as its negotiations with the European Union, ECB, and IMF (Troika) are unlikely to conclude before September, and significant uncertainty remains over securing bilateral funds.

-- We are therefore lowering the long-term sovereign credit rating on Cyprus to 'BB' from 'BB+' and placing it on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rating Action

On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term sovereign credit rating on the Republic of Cyprus to 'BB' from 'BB+'. At the same time, we affirmed our short-term sovereign credit rating on Cyprus at 'B'. We also placed the long-term rating on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Our transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment for Cyprus, as for all European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone) members, is 'AAA', reflecting our view that the likelihood of the European Central Bank restricting nonsovereign access to foreign currency needed for debt service is extremely low. Rationale We continue to hold the view that the government of Cyprus will negotiate a financial support package to recapitalize its banking system to meet the European Banking Association's regulatory minimum.

We also expect that, through a conditional lending program, the Troika will provide Cyprus with a credible back-stop to further bank losses, as well as budgetary support (see "Cyprus' Support Package Could Total Upwards Of EUR15 billion Through 2014," published July 17, 2012, on the Global Credit Portal). We are therefore fully factoring into our ratings on Cyprus our estimates of a likely financial support package.

However, even with official assistance--which we view as vital if Cyprus is to avoid default--we believe the government will remain in a weak fiscal position due to a banking system that has been unable to cope without government support as a result of its exposure to Greek customers.

We estimate that Cyprus needs the equivalent of just over 60% of its GDP to recapitalize its banks, absorb further bank losses, and meet 2012-2014 borrowing requirements. In our base case, we forecast an average increase in general government debt of over 10% of GDP in 2012 and 2013, peaking at 108% of GDP in 2013.

Excluding financial support, we estimate that the underlying budgetary deficit (the fiscal balance excluding non-recurrent spending to recapitalize the banks) will narrow to an average of close to 3.5% of GDP between 2012 and 2014, from 6.3% in 2011.

We also take into account that part of the Cypriot banks' recapitalization could occur via non-debt-increasing means, such as increased holdings of private shareholders. However, even excluding bank-recapitalization-related Troika support, we believe the higher government debt burden related to budgetary support considerably reduces the government's capacity to respond to any new external shocks.

Such shocks could include any further economic deterioration in Greece (CCC/Stable/C), which could deepen if Greece were to exit the eurozone. After writing down holdings of Greek government debt, the Bank of Cyprus and Cyprus Popular Bank--together representing nearly 40% of domestic financial system assets--will require EUR2.3 billion to recapitalize. The government has already acquired about EUR1.8 billion of shares in Cyprus Popular Bank after exchanging them for a bond.

Including our credit loss estimates on the remaining stock of Greek private sector loans, which are equivalent to 120% of Cyprus' GDP, we estimate the total capital requirements for the banking system to be about EUR4.5 billion or 25% of GDP. We also expect that the government will likely need about EUR6.6 billion or 36% of GDP to cover maturing debt and underlying deficits during 2012-2014.

While we believe that lending rates from the Troika (or from bilateral sources such as the Russian government) will be relatively low, we expect that the increased burden of financing a gross general government debt stock of 108% of GDP, and the expected continuation of budgetary cuts will weigh significantly on Cyprus' near-term growth prospects. This drag will come over and above the negative impact on domestic demand from financial sector deleveraging.

We project that Cyprus' real GDP growth will contract by 1.5% this year and to at best stagnate during 2013. These estimates are subject to the uncertainties inherent in projecting growth trends in small economies. We anticipate that at least some of Cyprus' financing needs will be met by the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) or the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

We understand that loans from the ESM could be subject to an explicit understanding that they be treated as senior to other outstanding commercial debt. If that decision were taken, it would also weigh on our view of Cyprus' creditworthiness. We anticipate that official creditors will impose significant conditionality on all loans to Cyprus.

In line with recent European Commission stability program proposals, we expect that the most contentious discussions will center on public sector wage cuts, changes to (or even the abolition of) the automatic wage indexation mechanism, and potential modifications to Cyprus' advantageous tax environment (see commentary cited above). Should the government implement the conditionality fully, the implications would likely be positive for Cyprus' creditworthiness as these would aim to reform public finances and reduce large economic imbalances. In 2012, the Cypriot government has issued about EUR600 million in T-Bills.

This step-up in reliance on shorter-term funding increases rollover risk on the government's debt stock, in our view. We estimate the government's gross refinancing requirement at EUR1.7 billion through to October 2012. Absent official funding, we believe this amount will likely be financed by nonresident banks and institutional investors.

However, prolonged negotiations about the conditionality of official assistance, or further economic turmoil in Greece, could complicate Cyprus' financing plans. That said, we believe EFSF or ESM funding could be mobilized at short notice once an agreement is reached. Cyprus is a small, services-based economy; its large domestic banking system (assets equivalent to 800% of GDP) and developed tourism sector have traditionally contributed significantly to both growth and government revenues. We understand that recent natural gas discoveries in Cypriot territorial waters could be commercially exploited over the medium term.

This could further diversify the economy and be an additional valuable source of government revenues and current account receipts. While the timing of this remains uncertain, we have seen that such developments typically take five to 10 years to have a meaningful impact on a country's fiscal and external balance sheet. CreditWatch The CreditWatch placement reflects our view of the increasing short-term financing pressures on the Cypriot government. We see at least a one-in-two chance that we could lower the rating in the third quarter of 2012 if official assistance is not forthcoming and/or it carries an explicit preferred creditor status.

We could also lower the ratings if support is significantly greater than our current expectations--