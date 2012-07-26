(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Tempe, Ariz.-based DAE Aviation Holdings Inc.'s credit protection measures have been steadily improving since early 2010 as key markets recovered and the firm was able to restore profitability at its aircraft completions business.

-- However, liquidity deteriorated as a result of declining covenant compliance headroom, negative free cash flow in 2012, and large upcoming debt maturities in the next three years.

-- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable and affirming our ratings on the company, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating.

-- The negative outlook also reflects that credit protection measures are, though improved, still fairly weak despite the company's efforts to improve profitability.

Rating Action

On July 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including its 'B-' corporate credit rating, on DAE Aviation Holdings Inc. and revised the outlook to negative from stable.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our concerns about covenant compliance in 2012 and the company's ability to refinance essentially all of its debt, which comes due in the next three years. We expect the already-narrow cushion under the leverage covenant in the firm's credit facility to tighten throughout 2012 as EBITDA (as defined in the company's credit agreement) is likely to decline modestly and the covenant steps down in December. In addition, the revolver matures in July 2013, and the company's term loan and notes mature in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Standard & Poor's ratings on DAE Aviation reflect a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile because of high debt leverage, weak cash generation, and "less-than-adequate" liquidity. The company's "weak" business risk profile reflects its exposure to the competitive and cyclical general aviation markets, which are recovering from a recent downturn, and its leading positions in the markets it serves, which have fairly high barriers to entry.

We expect revenues in 2012 to increase 4%-5% as a result of recovery in the business jet market and increased revenues from servicing larger engines (such as the CF-34 and CFM-56), but margins are likely to remain flat. Therefore, credit protection measures are likely to improve modestly, but remain weak, in 2012. We expect total adjusted debt to EBITDA of 5.5x to 6x, FFO to total debt of about 10%, and EBITDA interest coverage of 2x to 2.5x. However, we expect free cash flow to be negative $45 million for the year because of higher inventory levels resulting from delays in obtaining spare parts and additional cash usage until the "power by the hour" maintenance contract with Delta Air Lines Inc. (B/Positive/--) (where DAE Aviation provides engine maintenance for a fixed rate per flight hour) terminates in August. The recent arbitration ruling that enabled DAE Aviation to terminate the contract, which has had higher costs and lower revenues than the company expected, also allows it to recover different types of damages related to the contract that could total up to $60 million. We have not included this possible recovery in our forecast because of the uncertainty about the timing and amount.

Revenues and earnings suffered in 2009 and 2010 from losses at the completions business (5%-10% of sales) and declining business jet use (25%-30% of revenues). Although business jet operations have begun to increase, they are still operating at depressed levels. The company has returned the completions business to modest profitability by replacing management and redesigning work processes. A shift in the mix of engines serviced will constrain margin improvement, and we expect EBITDA margins to be 9.5%-10%.

DAE Aviation is a leading provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services to engines for business and regional jets. In addition, the company provides component and airframe repairs, large business jet completions and modifications, and MRO services for certain military aircraft engines. The company operates in five segments: airline and fleets (about 37% of revenues), business and general aviation (26%), military MRO services (21%), services (includes helicopters, components, and industrial gas turbines) (11%), and Associated Air Center (5%).

The company has original equipment manufacturer authorizations for a range of engines that popular regional and business aircraft use. The MRO business competes with other providers, including the original manufacturers of the engines, numerous large and small independent MRO shops, airlines (for regional jets), and military depots (for military aircraft). However, DAE Aviation has a No. 1 or No. 2 market share position in almost all of its key engine types. The key factors for MRO services are hours flown and the size of the aircraft fleet--both of which are growing. DAE Aviation has expanded its engine MRO capabilities to include larger engines for narrowbody aircraft, which should be a significant revenue source in the future. Demand in the military segment is uncertain because of overall budget cuts, lower flight hours, and depots keeping less inventory. We expect sales to be down in the near term.

Liquidity

We assess DAE Aviation's liquidity as less than adequate under our criteria. We expect that sources of liquidity will not exceed uses by 1.2x in 2012 and that the company could breach covenants if EBITDA were to decline by 10%.

As of March 31, 2012, the company had about $23 million in unrestricted cash and $50 million drawn from its $100 million revolving credit facility. The leverage covenant in the credit facility began to step down in the fourth quarter of 2011 and will continue to do so through the first quarter of 2013, making it likely the tight cushion will deteriorate even further in the near future. Free cash flow was negative $11 million in 2011 and dropped to negative $22 million in the first quarter of 2012 because of the poorly performing "power by the hour" contract and higher working capital requirements. We expect cash generation will improve for the third quarter of 2012 once the Delta contract terminates, but we still expect free cash flow to be about negative $45 million for the year. The company may be able to recover a significant portion of its losses related to the contract, but the timing and amount is uncertain. The company does not have material debt maturities in 2012, but the revolver matures in 2013. In addition, the $470 million term loan is due in 2014 and the $325 million of senior notes matures in 2015.

Recovery analysis

For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on DAE Aviation, to be published on RatingsDirect following this report.

Outlook

The outlook is negative. Despite the company's efforts to improve profitability, a recovery in the business jet market, and increasing revenues from servicing larger engines, credit protection measures are still fairly weak. Covenant compliance is likely to be an issue as the leverage covenant steps down over the next nine months and earnings are flat. In addition, the company has a significant amount of debt coming due within the next two to three years. Cash generation remains weak, although it should improve in the later part of 2012 as the Delta contract is phased out and the drain on working capital from supplier delays eases.

We could lower ratings if the company violates financial covenants in its credit facility, if cash and revolver availability declines below $35 million (approximately six months of interest payments), or if the company is not able to extend the July 2013 maturity of the revolver. Although le