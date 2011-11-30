(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SYDNEY, November 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Dah Chang Futures Co., Ltd. (DCF) a National Long-Term
Rating of 'BBB(twn)' and a National Short-Term Rating of
'F3(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
DCF's ratings reflect its integral role within Dah Chang
Securities' (DCS) overall brokerage franchise and its near full
ownership by DCS. The close linkage of these two companies is
demonstrated by the shared brand name and board seats.
Fitch expects parental support to be forthcoming in case of
need, although the support is constrained by DCS's balance sheet
and is viewed as only moderate by the agency. On a standalone
basis, DCF's balance sheet is strong, underpinned by adequate
liquidity and capitalization against limited leverage and risk
appetite.
The ratings of DCF are mostly driven by the credit profile
of DCS. Significant improvement in the group's franchise
earnings and balance sheet strength may benefit DCF's ratings.
Conversely, a sharp increase in the risk appetite or divergence
from its core business area leading to significant weakening of
the group's capital and/or liquidity may exert downward pressure
on its ratings.
DCF positions itself as a niche player by providing online
brokerage services to computer-literate young generation
investors. The internet-focused niche business strategy has
resulted in low operating costs and competitive pricing - an
advantage that enables the company to stay profitable and expand
its franchise.
DCF has grown rapidly since its inception in 2010. It posted
an annualized return on equity of 10% (2010: 1%). Fitch expects
DCF to remain profitable in 2012 given increased business volume
and its low cost base. Its strict discipline on margin calls and
order limit minimize operational risks.
DCF is a small-sized futures brokerage company, accounting
for around 2% of Taiwan's domestic brokerage market. DCS is the
controlling shareholder with an approximately 90% stake.