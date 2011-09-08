(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all of Dah Chung Bills Finance Corporation's (DCBFC) ratings. The Outlook on the Long-Term ratings is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

DCBFC's affirmation reflects its steady and satisfactory performance in asset quality and maintaining sound balance sheet strength. The company's limited franchise and business scope remain the major constraining factors to its ratings. The Stable Outlook underlies Fitch's expectation that DCBFC will maintain solid capitalization and liquidity. Downward pressure, if any, would mostly come from weakened liquidity and deterioration in asset quality or capitalisation.

DCBFC continues to view guarantee offerings to the real estate and construction sectors as its core competence. However, DCBFC has reduced its exposure to the property sector, given the concern about the substantial increase in property prices since 2003. While DCBFC's moderately high exposure to the property-related sector is still susceptible to a sharp fall in real estate prices, Fitch believes DCBFC's collateral protection and the management's track record of controlling credit risk provide some comfort to alleviate the concern.

DCBFC posted an annualized return on equity of 6.6% at H111, lower than the 7.4% in 2010, due mainly to a decreased trading gain and compressed interest margin. Fitch Ratings expects DCBFC's profitability to remain subdued in 2012, considering the thin margin environment and pressured trading gains amid heightened market volatility.

Market risk remains moderate and well-managed, as evidenced by the relatively short duration of fixed income investments. The company's liquidity position remains adequate, underpinned by good credit quality of underlying collateral against repurchase agreement transactions. Capitalisation is sound with a capital adequacy ratio at 15.9% at end-H111 (2010: 15.5%), well above the regulatory minimum requirement of 8%.

DCBFC is ranked fifth out of Taiwan's nine bills finance corporations (BFCs) in terms of net worth in Taiwan. Far Eastern International Bank ('BBB-'/Stable) and Taishin International Bank ('BBB+'/Stable) have equity stakes in DCBFC of 22.6% and 18.8% respectively.

DCBFC's rating actions:

Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'

Individual Rating affirmed at 'C/D'

Support Rating affirmed at '5'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'