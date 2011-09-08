(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch
Ratings has affirmed all of Dah Chung Bills Finance
Corporation's (DCBFC) ratings. The Outlook on the Long-Term
ratings is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided below.
DCBFC's affirmation reflects its steady and satisfactory
performance in asset quality and maintaining sound balance sheet
strength. The company's limited franchise and business scope
remain the major constraining factors to its ratings. The Stable
Outlook underlies Fitch's expectation that DCBFC will maintain
solid capitalization and liquidity. Downward pressure, if any,
would mostly come from weakened liquidity and deterioration in
asset quality or capitalisation.
DCBFC continues to view guarantee offerings to the real
estate and construction sectors as its core competence. However,
DCBFC has reduced its exposure to the property sector, given the
concern about the substantial increase in property prices since
2003. While DCBFC's moderately high exposure to the
property-related sector is still susceptible to a sharp fall in
real estate prices, Fitch believes DCBFC's collateral protection
and the management's track record of controlling credit risk
provide some comfort to alleviate the concern.
DCBFC posted an annualized return on equity of 6.6% at H111,
lower than the 7.4% in 2010, due mainly to a decreased trading
gain and compressed interest margin. Fitch Ratings expects
DCBFC's profitability to remain subdued in 2012, considering the
thin margin environment and pressured trading gains amid
heightened market volatility.
Market risk remains moderate and well-managed, as evidenced
by the relatively short duration of fixed income investments.
The company's liquidity position remains adequate, underpinned
by good credit quality of underlying collateral against
repurchase agreement transactions. Capitalisation is sound with
a capital adequacy ratio at 15.9% at end-H111 (2010: 15.5%),
well above the regulatory minimum requirement of 8%.
DCBFC is ranked fifth out of Taiwan's nine bills finance
corporations (BFCs) in terms of net worth in Taiwan. Far Eastern
International Bank ('BBB-'/Stable) and Taishin International
Bank ('BBB+'/Stable) have equity stakes in DCBFC of 22.6% and
18.8% respectively.
DCBFC's rating actions:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Individual Rating affirmed at 'C/D'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'