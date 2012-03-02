(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Dah
Sing Bank Limited's (DSB) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer
Default Rating to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and its Viability Rating (VR)
to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. The Outlook is Stable.
At the same time, Fitch has downgraded the bank's perpetual
subordinated notes to 'BB+' from 'BBB' and removed them from
Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is
provided below.
The downgrade on the issuer ratings primarily reflects DSB's
notably weakened earnings quality following greater reliance of
profits on its 20%-owned regional Chinese bank, Bank of
Chongqing. The downgrade also reflects the increasing influence
of the more volatile Chinese economy on the bank's credit
profile and higher vulnerability of its capitalisation under
mild-to-moderate and severe stress scenarios, compared with
similarly-rated Hong Kong banks.
This highlights the bank's asset concentrations in unsecured
personal lending and commercial real estate, its equity exposure
to Bank of Chongqing, as well as its reduced pre-impairment
profits to absorb impairment charges. Fitch does not consider
the earnings contribution from Bank of Chongqing to be reliable
in supporting DSB's asset growth. They are equity-accounted
profits and are therefore not allowed to be included as
regulatory core capital under Hong Kong Monetary Authority
rules. Bank of Chongqing contributed 28% of DSB's H111 net
profits, up from 24% in 2010.
The mainland Chinese market, in Fitch's view, could be
volatile and of higher risk due to weaknesses in China's banking
system, less developed corporate governance and imperfect risk
mitigation. Mainland China business, particularly cross-border
trade finance, has become one of the main drivers of DSB's loan
growth with gross mainland China exposures amounting to 16% of
total assets at end-H111 (2010: 13%).
The ratings, however, take into account DSB's continued
sound capitalisation, adequate liquidity and satisfactory asset
quality. The bank's prudent loan-to-value policy and
demonstrated manageable historical loss experience mitigate
risks over its loan concentration in property-related sectors
(about 45% of total loans).
The downgrade on the perpetuals is in line with the revised
criteria 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities'
dated 15 December 2011. The rating 'BB+', three notches below
the bank's VR, reflects the notes' relative subordination and
non-performance risk characteristics. Further downward pressure
on the ratings may arise if DSB shows a significant increase in
credit risk and/or deterioration in credit quality, particularly
from growing exposure to mainland China.
The bank's moderate franchise (with around 1.7% market share
of loans and 1.4% of deposits), sustained market competition,
and portfolio concentration will continue to constrain rating
upside. DSB's earnings quality has deteriorated with weaker
pre-impairment profits of about 1% of average assets in
2009-H111 (1.5% in 2007-2008) due to narrower interest margins
and higher operating costs. Its resilient bottom line (return on
average assets: 0.8% in H111 and 0.9% in 2010, respectively) was
attributed to lower credit costs and greater contributions from
China.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating downgraded to 'BBB+' from
'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'bbb+' from 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'
Subordinated debt downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'
Perpetual junior subordinated debt downgraded to 'BB+' from
'BBB'; off RWN