(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Dah Sing Bank Limited's (DSB) upcoming subordinated notes due 2022 with a call option in 2017 an expected 'BBB+(exp)' rating. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

In accordance with its criteria, the agency rates these legacy notes one notch below DSB's Viability Rating (VR) of 'a-' to reflect higher loss severity given their subordination to senior unsecured instruments. As the notes have no interest deferral features, Fitch has not applied additional notching for non-performance risk, i.e. going-concern loss-absorption.

The notes, to be issued under DSB's USD2bn euro medium-term note programme, will qualify as supplementary capital under the current banking (capital) rules of Hong Kong. They are, however, expected to be phased out from 1 January 2013 under Basel III transitioning rules in the absence of a write-down mechanism if the bank becomes non-viable. Fitch has not assigned any equity credit to this debt.

The proceeds will be used by the bank to support future expansion and its liquidity profile, and for refinancing its outstanding USD150m subordinated notes callable in August 2012. Fitch expects DSB's Tier 1 and total capital ratios to stand at 10% and 15%, respectively, following the debt issue and taking into account the redemption of the existing notes (versus 10.4% and 15.1% at end-June 2011).

The other ratings of DSB are unaffected and as follows:

- Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'A-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'F2'

- Viability Rating: 'a-'

- Individual Rating: 'B/C'

- Support Rating: '3'

- Support Rating Floor: 'BB'

- Senior unsecured debt: 'A-'

- Subordinated debt: 'BBB+'

- Perpetual junior subordinated debt: 'BBB'; on Watch Negative