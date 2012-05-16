(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- Standard & Poor's believes Daiwa Securities Group will
require more time to achieve stable profitability.
-- We affirmed our debt and counterparty credit ratings on
Daiwa Securities Group and its operating entity, Daiwa
Securities Co. Ltd. The outlooks on the long-term counterparty
credit ratings remain negative. We lowered the stand-alone
credit profiles on Daiwa Securities to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'.
-- The long-term counterparty rating on Daiwa Securities is
now one notch higher than its SACP because it incorporates the
extraordinary government support factor, based on our assessment
of its systemic importance within the domestic financial system.
-- The outlooks remain negative, reflecting our concern
about recovery in the group's profitability if market conditions
remain sluggish.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) May 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today affirmed its long-term and short-term
counterparty credit ratings on Daiwa Securities Group Inc. at
'BBB/A-2' and Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. at 'BBB+/A-2'. We also
affirmed the debt ratings assigned to the debt issuances of both
entities (see list below).
The outlooks on the long-term counterparty ratings on both
entities remain negative. At the same time, we revised downward
the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on Daiwa Securities Co. to
'bbb' from 'bbb+'. The long-term ratings on Daiwa Securities Co.
now incorporate one notch of government support.
Daiwa Securities Group, in particular its wholesale
business, has been performing poorly since the global financial
crisis, and the group's results have missed the breakeven point.
The group recorded consolidated net losses for fiscal 2010
(ended March 31, 2011) and 2011, although it posted a profit in
the fourth quarter of fiscal 2011 for the first time in five
quarters. Daiwa has been carrying out its plan to cut costs by
JPY60 billion by fiscal 2014 to improve and bring its cost
structure in line with its revenues; however, it will take time
to improve and stabilize its profitability, in our view. In
particular, the Global Markets and Global Investment Banking
segments have been in the red for every quarter since fiscal
2010. Generally, revenues from trading and investment
banking-related businesses are highly volatile. The group's
revenues from these activities have been hurt as financial
markets remained stagnant. In addition, there is uncertainty
for Daiwa to maintain its revenue level from the traditionally
stable Retail segment due to the sluggish market. Its
capitalization is adequate, in our opinion, as it has reduced
its risk exposures. Considering the estimated profit level and
dividend payout, however, we think that it would be difficult
for Daiwa to increase its capital by accumulated retained
earnings in the midterm. In fact, at the end of March 2012, its
capital decreased by JPY51.4 billion from the previous fiscal
yearend.
In addition to cost cuts, the group also aims to increase
revenues by over JPY40 billion, mainly in the retail and asset
management segments. In our view, however, Daiwa may struggle to
maintain its revenues at increased levels because there are
uncertainties surrounding external factors and the group is
streamlining its business lines, such as overseas wholesale
businesses in Europe. We believe that an increase in Daiwa's
revenue-increasing opportunities could be limited in the short
to medium term.
The counterparty credit rating on Daiwa Securities Co. is
now one notch higher than its SACP of 'bbb'. Based on our
assessment, we believe that there is moderate likelihood that
Daiwa would benefit from extraordinary support from the
government by means of special liquidity injections under the
Bank of Japan (BOJ) Act or through other tailored assistance in
an event of distress. As the second-largest securities firm in
Japan, Daiwa is a significant counterparty in the key markets of
repo, Japan government bonds (JGBs), and derivative
transactions. In our view, although we assess that its systemic
importance is not as high as larger financial institutions,
Daiwa's default could cause a high adverse impact on the
financial system and hence we believe there is some possibility
that the government would provide support to Daiwa. The
government support assessment is also based on our understanding
that the Japanese government has a long track record of
supporting the stability of the financial system. We understand
there is no existing framework of public capital injections to
securities firms. However, following the recent global financial
crisis, we believe the government now has a stronger incentive
and regulatory oversight to institute measures to contain
systemic risk, including securities firms, when needed.
Unlike the majority of securities firms in other countries,
Japanese securities firms such as Daiwa have direct access to
the central bank's funding mechanism in their normal operations.
During the financial crisis, the BOJ provided extraordinary
liquidity support for financial institutions, including
securities firms, to stabilize the financial market, such as
easing the eligibility of collateral for fund-supplying
operations or extending loan maturities. In addition, under
Article 38 of the BOJ Act, if the Prime Minister makes a request
related to maintaining systemic stability, the BOJ can provide
special loans to illiquid but believed-to-be solvent financial
institutions, including securities firms, without requiring
collateral.
The outlooks on the long-term counterparty ratings on Daiwa
Securities Group and Daiwa Securities Co. remain negative. This
reflects our concern that even if Daiwa Securities Group reforms
its cost structure, the recovery in the group's profitability
may not reach an adequate level if the domestic securities
market remains stagnant and continues to drag down its earnings.
Standard & Poor's may lower the ratings on both Daiwa Securities
Group and Daiwa Securities Co. if we view that profitability is
unlikely to improve and stabilize due to, for example, the
companies continuing to post losses over the next 12-18 months.
On the other hand, we may revise the outlook to stable if we
observe a high likelihood of the group securing and maintaining
profits at an adequate level even during market slumps.