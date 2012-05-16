(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- Standard & Poor's believes Daiwa Securities Group will require more time to achieve stable profitability.

-- We affirmed our debt and counterparty credit ratings on Daiwa Securities Group and its operating entity, Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. The outlooks on the long-term counterparty credit ratings remain negative. We lowered the stand-alone credit profiles on Daiwa Securities to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'.

-- The long-term counterparty rating on Daiwa Securities is now one notch higher than its SACP because it incorporates the extraordinary government support factor, based on our assessment of its systemic importance within the domestic financial system.

-- The outlooks remain negative, reflecting our concern about recovery in the group's profitability if market conditions remain sluggish.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) May 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its long-term and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Daiwa Securities Group Inc. at 'BBB/A-2' and Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. at 'BBB+/A-2'. We also affirmed the debt ratings assigned to the debt issuances of both entities (see list below).

The outlooks on the long-term counterparty ratings on both entities remain negative. At the same time, we revised downward the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on Daiwa Securities Co. to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'. The long-term ratings on Daiwa Securities Co. now incorporate one notch of government support.

Daiwa Securities Group, in particular its wholesale business, has been performing poorly since the global financial crisis, and the group's results have missed the breakeven point. The group recorded consolidated net losses for fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011) and 2011, although it posted a profit in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2011 for the first time in five quarters. Daiwa has been carrying out its plan to cut costs by JPY60 billion by fiscal 2014 to improve and bring its cost structure in line with its revenues; however, it will take time to improve and stabilize its profitability, in our view. In particular, the Global Markets and Global Investment Banking segments have been in the red for every quarter since fiscal 2010. Generally, revenues from trading and investment banking-related businesses are highly volatile. The group's revenues from these activities have been hurt as financial markets remained stagnant. In addition, there is uncertainty for Daiwa to maintain its revenue level from the traditionally stable Retail segment due to the sluggish market. Its capitalization is adequate, in our opinion, as it has reduced its risk exposures. Considering the estimated profit level and dividend payout, however, we think that it would be difficult for Daiwa to increase its capital by accumulated retained earnings in the midterm. In fact, at the end of March 2012, its capital decreased by JPY51.4 billion from the previous fiscal yearend.

In addition to cost cuts, the group also aims to increase revenues by over JPY40 billion, mainly in the retail and asset management segments. In our view, however, Daiwa may struggle to maintain its revenues at increased levels because there are uncertainties surrounding external factors and the group is streamlining its business lines, such as overseas wholesale businesses in Europe. We believe that an increase in Daiwa's revenue-increasing opportunities could be limited in the short to medium term.

The counterparty credit rating on Daiwa Securities Co. is now one notch higher than its SACP of 'bbb'. Based on our assessment, we believe that there is moderate likelihood that Daiwa would benefit from extraordinary support from the government by means of special liquidity injections under the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Act or through other tailored assistance in an event of distress. As the second-largest securities firm in Japan, Daiwa is a significant counterparty in the key markets of repo, Japan government bonds (JGBs), and derivative transactions. In our view, although we assess that its systemic importance is not as high as larger financial institutions, Daiwa's default could cause a high adverse impact on the financial system and hence we believe there is some possibility that the government would provide support to Daiwa. The government support assessment is also based on our understanding that the Japanese government has a long track record of supporting the stability of the financial system. We understand there is no existing framework of public capital injections to securities firms. However, following the recent global financial crisis, we believe the government now has a stronger incentive and regulatory oversight to institute measures to contain systemic risk, including securities firms, when needed.

Unlike the majority of securities firms in other countries, Japanese securities firms such as Daiwa have direct access to the central bank's funding mechanism in their normal operations. During the financial crisis, the BOJ provided extraordinary liquidity support for financial institutions, including securities firms, to stabilize the financial market, such as easing the eligibility of collateral for fund-supplying operations or extending loan maturities. In addition, under Article 38 of the BOJ Act, if the Prime Minister makes a request related to maintaining systemic stability, the BOJ can provide special loans to illiquid but believed-to-be solvent financial institutions, including securities firms, without requiring collateral.

The outlooks on the long-term counterparty ratings on Daiwa Securities Group and Daiwa Securities Co. remain negative. This reflects our concern that even if Daiwa Securities Group reforms its cost structure, the recovery in the group's profitability may not reach an adequate level if the domestic securities market remains stagnant and continues to drag down its earnings. Standard & Poor's may lower the ratings on both Daiwa Securities Group and Daiwa Securities Co. if we view that profitability is unlikely to improve and stabilize due to, for example, the companies continuing to post losses over the next 12-18 months. On the other hand, we may revise the outlook to stable if we observe a high likelihood of the group securing and maintaining profits at an adequate level even during market slumps.