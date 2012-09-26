BRIEF-Albemarle raises dividend for 23rd consecutive year
* Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, an increase of 5 pct over previous quarterly dividend of $0.305
Sept 27 Moody's Investors Service stated today that the ratings and ratings outlook for Dave & Buster's Inc's. ("Dave & Buster's, B3, stable) are not affected by the filing of an S-1 registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a potential initial public offering (IPO) by the company's parent, Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc.
* Says intends to use net proceeds from offering primarily for repayment of outstanding indebtedness
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02