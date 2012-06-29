BRIEF-Qbe Insurance Group appoints David Mcmillan as group chief operations officer
* Appoints Victor Walter as deputy group CFO Source (http://bit.ly/2lZmPHm) Further company coverage:
(The following was released by the rating agency)
June 29, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issue ratings on the US$15 billion commercial paper notes program of Singapore-based DBS Bank Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+).
DBS Bank has increased the size of the program to US$15 billion from US$5 billion. The program's notes constitute direct, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of DBS Bank and rank equally with the bank's other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The notes are denominated in U.S. dollar and have a maximum maturity of 397 days. DBS Bank will use the proceeds from the notes for general business purposes.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- DBS Bank Ltd.'s US$5 Billion Commercial Paper Notes Program Assigned 'AA-/A-1+' Ratings, Dec. 15, 2011 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
* Appoints Victor Walter as deputy group CFO Source (http://bit.ly/2lZmPHm) Further company coverage:
Feb 26 London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Sunday it believes the European Commission is unlikely to provide clearance for its merger with Deutsche Boerse AG after LSE's board concluded it would not be able to meet the regulator's demands.
* Sees combined operating ratio to be in the range of 93.5 percent to 95 percent for fy 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2mzXujE) Further company coverage: