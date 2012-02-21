(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA-' issue rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by DBS Bank Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+). The issue would be a drawdown under the bank's US$15 billion global medium-term notes program.

The notes constitute direct, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. They will be denominated in U.S. dollars.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Standard & Poor's Approach To Rating Bank Securities, March 19, 2004