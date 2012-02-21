BRIEF-Brimstone Investment Corporation says FY INAV up 21.4 pct
* Reported a profit for year under review of r197.3 million compared to a loss of r668.1 million in prior year.
(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA-' issue rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by DBS Bank Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+). The issue would be a drawdown under the bank's US$15 billion global medium-term notes program.
The notes constitute direct, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. They will be denominated in U.S. dollars.
WARSAW/FRANFURT, Feb 27 Poland-based Griffin Real Estate plans to sell part of its asset portfolio in an initial public offering (IPO) worth about 150 million euros ($159 million) to be announced within days, market sources said.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) This commentary replaces the version published on 24 February 2017 to include the issue rating on Azerbaijan's senior unsecured short-term local-currency bond. Fitch Ratings has affirmed Azerbaijan's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' with Negative Outlooks. The issue rating on Azerbaijan's senior unsecured Foreign-Currency bond has also been affirmed at 'BB