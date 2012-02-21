BRIEF-Brimstone Investment Corporation says FY INAV up 21.4 pct
* Reported a profit for year under review of r197.3 million compared to a loss of r668.1 million in prior year.
Feb 21 DBS Bank Ltd:
* Moody's assigns Aa1 to DBS' debt programme drawdown
WARSAW/FRANFURT, Feb 27 Poland-based Griffin Real Estate plans to sell part of its asset portfolio in an initial public offering (IPO) worth about 150 million euros ($159 million) to be announced within days, market sources said.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) This commentary replaces the version published on 24 February 2017 to include the issue rating on Azerbaijan's senior unsecured short-term local-currency bond. Fitch Ratings has affirmed Azerbaijan's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' with Negative Outlooks. The issue rating on Azerbaijan's senior unsecured Foreign-Currency bond has also been affirmed at 'BB