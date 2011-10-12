Oct 12 (The following was released by hte rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 11, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' issue rating to the issue of subordinated notes by DBS Bank Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+) under the bank's global medium-term notes program. DBS has also increased the size of the program to US$15 billion from US$10 billion. The subordinated notes will constitute direct, unsecured, and subordinated obligations of the bank.

