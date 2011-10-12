Oct 12 (The following was released by hte rating
agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 11, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' issue rating to
the issue of subordinated notes by DBS Bank Ltd.
(AA-/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+) under the bank's global
medium-term notes program. DBS has also increased the size of
the program to US$15 billion from US$10 billion. The
subordinated notes will constitute direct, unsecured, and
subordinated obligations of the bank.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Standard & Poor's Financial Institutions Ratings
Criteria, June 2, 2011
-- Methodology For Rating Bank Nondeferrable Subordinated
Debt (Lower Tier 2) Regulatory Capital, Aug. 4, 2009
-- Standard & Poor's Approach To Rating Bank Securities,
March 19, 2004