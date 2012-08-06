(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE, August 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank Ltd.'s (DBS) proposed SGD-denominated subordinated notes an expected rating of 'A+(exp)'.

The notes will be issued under DBS's USD15bn global medium-term note programme. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.

The notes are rated one notch below DBS's 'aa-' Viability Rating to reflect their subordinated status and the absence of any going-concern loss-absorption mechanism. This is in accordance with Fitch's criteria on rating bank regulatory capital and similar securities.

The notes will represent direct, subordinated and unsecured obligations of DBS, and will rank equally with the bank's other Lower Tier 2 capital instruments. The subordinated notes will rank below DBS's senior creditors, including depositors, but will rank senior to holders of the bank's share capital, Tier 1 capital instruments and Upper Tier 2 capital instruments.

While qualifying as regulatory capital, the notes are not intended to contain any going-concern loss absorption features (such as coupon deferral under specified conditions), which would otherwise have resulted in wider notching for the issue rating. The proceeds will be used for DBS's general corporate purposes and to augment its Tier 2 capital.

The notes are expected to qualify as Lower Tier 2 capital as per the Monetary Authority of Singapore's guidelines and be eligible for Basel III transitional treatment. DBS had redeemed USD2bn in Lower Tier 2 securities on their first call date in May 2012, after having issued around SGD1.9bn in subordinated notes in Q112. DBS - presently 29.4%-owned by the Singapore government via Temasek Holdings and its wholly-owned subsidiaries - is the largest of the three Singapore banking groups by assets.