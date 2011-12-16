(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 16, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'AA-' long-term issue rating and 'A-1+' short-term issue rating to the US$5 billion commercial paper notes program of DBS Bank Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+).

The program's notes will constitute direct, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of DBS Bank and rank equally with the bank's other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The notes will be denominated in U.S. dollar and have a maximum maturity of 397 days. DBS Bank will use the proceeds from the notes for general business purposes.

